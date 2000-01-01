Email image popup

Compare Mighty Networks to other platforms

G2 ranks Mighty Networks the #1 online community platform out of 151 alternatives.

Features

black logo

“All-In-One” Platforms

Standalone Course Platforms

Social Media

Chat Apps

Upgrade to Your Own Mobile Apps & Website

Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked

Integrated Courses & Community

Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked

Sell Courses, Community & Memberships Together

Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked

Personalized Activity

Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon not checked

Unlimited Members

Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon checked circle
Icon checked circle

Complete Package of Strategy, Data & Software

Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked

Own Your Member Data

Icon checked circle
Icon checked circle
Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked

Native Livestreaming

Icon checked circle
Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon checked circle
Icon not checked

Chat & Direct Messages

Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon not checked
Icon checked circle
Icon checked circle

Native Events

Icon checked circle
Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Icon checked circle
Icon not checked
Mighty Networks makes stringing together a mess of platforms and a Facebook group a thing of the past

The tide has turned on using separate course platforms and Facebook groups to grow paid courses and coaching communities. Hear why Christy “Code Red” Nickel moved her $10M coaching business to Mighty Networks.

image

When you’re ready, upgrade your Mighty Network to your own mobile apps – without moving your community

This means its YOUR brand in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store – without the time or risk of custom development, or moving to another platform later. You won’t find this on any other community, course, or membership platform. And it’s why G2 ranked Mighty Networks the #1 online community platform out of 151.

Learn more about Mighty Pro

Combine features on a Mighty Network in ways not possible until now

Livestreaming and online courses. Online courses and events. Events and memberships. Memberships and chat. Chat and even more.

Use these unique feature combinations to create totally new member experiences and even build your own world.

See Mighty Networks features

Explore how Mighty Networks compares to specific platforms

Wondering how Mighty Networks compares to other specific platforms? Watch these videos by community Host and creator Heather Ramirez to learn how Mighty Networks is different.

Mighty Networks vs. Kajabi

Mighty Networks vs. Circle

Mighty Networks vs. Facebook

Mighty Networks vs. Discord

Mighty Networks vs. Podia

Mighty Networks vs. Patreon

Mighty Networks vs. Teachable

Mighty Networks vs. Thinkific

Mighty Networks offers more than software alone

We believe community software without strategy, support, exclusive resources, and expertise that only comes when you obsess about the power of online communities for over a decade just isn’t that helpful.

That’s why we offer free education and resources you won’t find anywhere else. Between Community Design™, our Guides, and our own Mighty Community, choosing to build on Mighty Networks means you can succeed faster with more fun and fewer avoidable mistakes.

Join Mighty Community for FREE
