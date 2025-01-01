“When we switched to Mighty Networks, we retained more than 80% of our members.” Dr. Jen Rozenhart Chief Executioner

As a biology major in college, Dr. Jen Rozenhart didn’t know what she wanted to do after graduation, but she knew what she didn’t want to do: work in a lab. She wanted to work with people.

“As luck should have it, I was granted the opportunity to get injured at a summer job and went to see my dad's closest friend, who was a chiropractor,” Jen, CloseForChiro’s Chief Executioner, explains. “It was a light bulb moment for me, like, ‘Oh, I can help people. I can be an entrepreneur. I can be a doctor without writing prescriptions all day or doing surgery and dealing with blood.”

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER CloseForChiro’s program is designed for doctors who have established practices, but they need help increasing business and keeping sales consistent. “Many feel like they’re handcuffed to their practice and can't figure out how to scale,” Jen says. “That's the transition they're in. They know they need more training to reach their revenue and time-freedom goals.”

Jen started her own practice, but after 15 years, she looked around and didn’t see the kind of life she had envisioned for herself. A single mom at the time, she was determined to learn new skills to improve her business and, in turn, provide more for her family with less stress.

“We're taught, just open your doors, hang up your shingle, and in they come, right?” Jen says. “It's not really that easy.”

She signed up for CloseForChiro’s training program and learned how to turn first-time patients into long-term clients. Her business improved drastically. So much so that when one of CloseForChiro’s instructors had to leave his position, founder Dr. Daniel Bai asked her to join the team along with Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Sean Rundle.

Aligning with Mighty

When Jen joined CloseForChiro 10 years ago, their coaching operation looked very different. They complemented their in-person trainings with a Facebook group to create an online community, but once they ran up against its limitations, they attempted to move their resources and members to another platform. Without a clear plan or the customer support they needed to make the transition, the switch bombed. Still, despite that misstep, they knew sticking with Facebook wasn’t the answer.

“Mighty came across our desk and we were like, ‘Man, we can have everything in one place, and still provide the community that we're looking for where our members can interact, plus all the other features that Mighty offers?’” Jen recalls. “We decided to make the leap. That was about six months ago, and it's been great.”

Having so many ways to organize their resources thrilled CloseForChiro’s team, but Jen was even happier about retaining 80 percent of their Facebook members because they were so excited about Mighty Networks, too.

Mighty Networks Has Range of Motion

Unlike the previous platform they tried, when CloseForChiro moved to Mighty Networks, they had help from dedicated experts in building a solid skeleton that could change and develop according to their needs.

“I’m really glad we did the design process with Mighty because it would have taken us twice as long on our own,” Jen says. “It's always a little nerve-wracking when you make a dramatic change in your business, but I will credit our person, Nevica, who suggested strategies that were key in helping us make sure that we moved our people efficiently and effectively.”

Because they kept so many of their original members, they have feedback from their community that affirms their decision. So far, it’s been a “major upgrade.” They love how they have organized spaces to interact with each other and find resources.

The Backbone is People Magic

With Mighty Networks, CloseForChiro decided to organize masterpods for members who have graduated from the main training program. These completely self-directed small groups give graduates a space to stay connected without the need for hosts to guide their conversation. Between the masterpods, the main discussion feed, and the other spaces CloseForChiro designed, the people magic is constantly sparking. Seeing it fully ignite has completely changed Jen’s perspective about managing an online community.

“That's a huge change mentally for us as hosts that we didn't really recognize before. We were very content-driven,” she says. “It was constant — this heaviness of like, ‘I gotta create something today.’ We had a shift in perspective that our members aren’t here for our content as much as they're here for each other. So often, I look at a thread where I haven't said anything yet, but then I see 35 people have already responded and given this person great guidelines.”

With the momentum of people magic, Jen and her team feel less pressure to act like production machines, so they can focus more on fostering relationships between their members.

“My biggest payoff is reading the transformation stories of our doctors who continue to engage,” she says. “Revenue is great and our business is growing — that's awesome — but the best part is watching members succeed.”