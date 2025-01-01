When Caroline Hill left her job as a high school principal in 2015, she took two big ideas with her. First, she wanted to explore the role of race and equity in inclusion work. Second, she wanted to see how that work fit into the idea of how we, as people, can design and innovate new worlds for ourselves.

To explore each of those ideas, she built a framework called equityXdesign. Her intention? To merge the values of equity work and innovation with the intentionality of design:

Armed with her new framework (and with her years of experience in education to boot), Caroline created a consulting practice, 228 Accelerator. Over time, it became a hub where she shared her mission, hosting in-person sessions where she taught school leaders and educators to leverage their influence and create learning experiences that centered the voices of the marginalized.

But a few years in, she started thinking about how she could expand her reach. In Caroline’s mind, it was crucial to acknowledge that the price point just wasn’t feasible for some educators.

And more than anything, she wanted to break down that barrier:

Determined to flip the script, Caroline started looking for ways for educators to access her framework and resources. And soon enough, she found Mighty Networks…

Leveling the playing field

…And her own personal a-ha moment. This was her opportunity to share her work and expertise to a larger audience, and to connect a wide array of educators to each other:

Plus, creating a membership on Mighty Networks meant that she could reassure her people that they were learning (and unlearning) in a private, safe space:

Meanwhile, Caroline and company started reconfiguring one of their in-person sessions, Design Achievement at the Margins, and translating it into a digital course. As they worked on the redesign, Caroline had another a-ha moment:

That led to a big decision: Within her membership, she would offer two different self-paced courses: an introductory course at a lower price point, and her flagship course, Design Achievement at the Margins. Both courses would allow members to go at their own rate and take advantage of the course community as well.

In addition, she would offer a guided, hands-on version of Design Achievement at the Margins. That way, educators could opt-in for added structure or direct access to Caroline if they so pleased:

Designing a new, equity-centered world

Today, the eXd Community is home to over 900 educators and thought leaders who are learning to design educational experiences centered around equity. Most members have joined from word of mouth, while others were recruited from marketing emails and Caroline’s greater network.

So far, the community aspect of the membership has been massive. As it turns out, it’s been the key to helping members to really apply the concepts they’re learning:

To do this, the eXd Community offers three different courses. Each course, priced at a one-time fee, includes access to the overall community, where members can peruse live events, Topics and more.

Here’s how it all breaks down.

Start With Yourself and Create Empathy CourseThis introductory self-paced course, priced at a one-time fee of $229.99, helps members explore how to redesign their relationships to be more equitable and anti-racist. The course also includes:

Access to the greater eXd Community and the corresponding Start With Yourself and Create Empathy Circle (a Group for course members)

Bi-weekly Q&As and downloadable resources

A badge upon completion to share with members’ professional communities

Design Achievement at the MarginsCaroline’s flagship course, priced at a one-time fee of $349.99, introduces members to the equityXdesign process and focuses on bringing the voices of the marginalized into the design process. In addition, the course includes:

Access to the greater eXd Community and the Design Achievement at the Margins Circle

General support to develop skills (and courage!) to be an equitable designer

Bi-weekly Q&As and online events

A completion badge to share with members’ professional communities

Design Achievement at the Margins – FacilitatedFor a one-time fee of $699.99, this facilitated version of the course is guided by Caroline or a member of her team. Additionally, members get a two-hour session with Caroline, where she can help them with best practices and make sense of the work:

TopicsCaroline also relies on Topics—from Radical Inclusion to Education and Equity Resources— to curate articles, resources, and suggestions for further reading in one place.

As the community grows, Caroline has also started incorporating her own story into her membership’s content, too. That way, her members can have a clearer idea of who she is and where the membership originated:

Innovating the learning experience

Overall, Caroline has seen her members reap major results and transformation:

But she isn’t stopping there. Caroline is already planning for the future. At the moment, she’s working on two new courses, Cede Power and Make the Invisible Visible, to add to her membership.

She’s also working on different ways to expand her community and foster deeper connections between her members:

But as Caroline and her team experiment with different ways to offer even more value within the eXd Community, there’s one thing they won’t lose sight of: the educators at the heart of their membership:

3 key takeaways from eXd Community’s Story of Awesome