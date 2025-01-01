“I’ve been doing this for 23 years. I’ve been around the block. We're moving all of our experiences over to Mighty — that's how good it is.” Marie Forleo CEO and Founder

When Marie Forleo decided to devote her life to guiding creatives and entrepreneurs, the job title “business coach” or “influencer” sounded just as far-fetched as the idea of Instagram itself. “I started in the ice age,” she explains. “Back in 1999, none of this existed. Email newsletters? It was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

But Marie was determined. She bartended and waited tables in New York City while building her business with nothing more than a laptop and Jersey Girl moxie. Today, she can call herself the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Everything is Figureoutable and the owner of a coaching empire that includes MarieTV and The Marie Forleo Podcast, along with her flagship online program, B-School.

“At the time when I was just starting out, this was a new kind of profession that didn't really exist,” Marie says. “I thought it sounded cheesy as all get out, but I also loved it. I lit up like a Christmas tree. The clouds parted and there were little angels and cherubs. ‘Oh, Marie, this is what you're meant to do, right?’ It was terrifying. Nobody was really doing it. There were two folks that I could look to at that time: Deepak Chopra and Tony Robbins. I adore both of those humans, but I didn't see a lot of women in the space. I also noticed that everything was very serious. And that is so not me. It's not how I'm built.”

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER Marie designs her courses for determined and ambitious entrepreneurs who need help starting and scaling their businesses. Her members are deeply intentional about reframing how they run their businesses and manage their lives. “We help them go on the journey they want, and get results far beyond what they could ever imagine doing on their own,” Marie says.

Goodbye to Technical Difficulties

The current media landscape looks just as different as Marie’s life now — a fact that isn’t lost on her. From social media to email marketing, from podcasting to streaming, she has indeed figured out how to take her business into each new era. But the growing pains proved constant headaches for Marie and her team. Even with access to top-level tech, the unwieldy and complicated operation behind her business had left her feeling burned out and exhausted. A feeling she says other entrepreneurs shouldn’t blame themselves for experiencing either.

“I tried to build my own membership site in the early 2000s. It crashed and burned,” she recalls. “I was mortified. It was such a flop and a failure. And I said, ‘Hey, wait, I can still create this transformation for people, but I am not a tech human at all. I'm a creative human.”

Eventually, Marie met Mighty Networks founder Gina Bianchini and started using an early iteration of the platform. She was so impressed with what Gina had created that she didn’t just decide to use Mighty Networks for her courses — she became an investor in the company. For Marie, the decision to put so much of herself into Mighty was simple.

“I'm a human who has ADHD. I have ideas, LOTS of them. It's messy up there! So, simplify to amplify is a mantra that I use in business and in life,” she says. “What do we amplify? Our profits, our impact, our joy, our freedom. All the good stuff in life.”

More Room to Grow

With her simplified space free from the pitfalls and trolls of social media, Marie pressed go in June of 2024 with the launch of her first program on Mighty — and it resulted in a seven-figure launch. Between the effusive positive feedback from members and the smooth, glitch-free process behind the scenes, Marie can see so many more possibilities for future offerings on Mighty. And she’s now using Mighty Networks to host all of her courses — including B-School, The Copy Cure, and Time Genius.

“This was the dream in my heart. I’ve always wanted to connect beautiful people together,” she says. “We have these shared ideas and these shared tools that we use, and the community is doing it, it's happening. I just want to say that for anyone who is like, ‘God, is this real? Does Mighty work?’ Yes, y'all. It does.”