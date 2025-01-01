“With Mighty, we're making on average $12,000 more during core sales months.” Tessa Romero Founder

During her first pregnancy, Tessa Romero felt deep anger. Rooted in her own trauma-filled childhood, she was weighed down by hurt and loss, too. But Tessa knew she didn’t want to repeat the patterns of her past in her future child’s life, nor did she want to believe the narrative that raising a family would be a blur of sleepless nights, temper tantrums, and messes to clean.

“As a child, I always felt like I was the problem, I was the burden,” she recalls. “So when I came into motherhood, I strongly believed that kids are innocent. I was never the problem. I was not the burden. The adults in my life handled that wrong.”

Tessa wanted to actively create new family dynamics instead of passively experiencing this new stage of life. That mindset shift inspired her to start sharing what she learned by coaching a virtual community with a YouTube channel and social media.

“I came up with the name, Momset, by combining mom and mindset,” Tessa says. “We're really big on emotional regulation, so our content centers around us living the work because if we just created content like ‘Hey, you need a different mindset,’ no one would watch. We create content that shows we're truly enjoying motherhood.”

But Tessa’s followers often asked her if there was some way they could all work together that wasn’t on Instagram or Facebook. She realized that the platform her business coach used might be the solution. That platform: Mighty Networks.

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER MomSet meets mothers in the transitional moment when they know they want to find new ways to navigate the challenges of raising a family. They’re typically women between the ages of 28 and 38; it’s an almost even mix of stay-at-home and working moms. “They have a degree of awareness that the mindset they're currently in isn’t serving them,” says Founder Tessa Romero. “But they believe something greater is possible for them.”

Mighty Pro From the Get Go

Tessa has never had a problem with being creative, but translating her content into actionable analytics or a long-term plan hasn’t always come easily. By trusting in the ROI on Mighty Pro’s capabilities from the start, Tessa and her team have seen a financial win in transitioning their vault of content into a monthly membership model.

“Mighty has helped us create a strategy around our creativity,” Tessa says. “We're making on average $12,000 more during core sales months. It feels like it’s all magically working out.”

Hanna Vincitie, a MomSet mindset coach who also leads sales and marketing, appreciated that Mighty Pro came with dedicated expert help so they could launch MomSet’s online community in just two months — a process that would have taken exponentially longer if they had paid a developer to create a traditional website and app.

“Crystal, our community strategist, is such a great resource. I adore working with her because I can say, ‘Our members are feeling a little overwhelmed right now. How can I make our onboarding process even simpler so we can focus on retention?’ Even just the Mighty Pro videos, I'm absorbing and transitioning what I learn over to our platform.”

Finding Content Clarity

Although Tessa and Hanna were excited to get MomSet up and running so quickly with Mighty Pro, they’re even happier with how they can organize and deliver their content. Instead of one giant feed or an Instagram post peppered with negative or spammy comments, they can create spaces for certain topics and parse bigger concepts out into more digestible pieces. Now, they charge $47 a month for access to their courses and community.

“We've been able to lay out our courses in a manageable time for people to commit to,” Hanna says. “We have three courses, and we've scheduled them to unlock monthly. So it also protects the value of our courses, and our members aren’t bombarded with everything we have to offer in their first month.”

But their members aren’t the only ones benefiting from MomSet’s new, organized space. Tessa and Hanna see how Mighty Pro gives them more ways to deliver valuable resources that will help MomSet grow.

“One of the things we'd love to do is make it easy for members to book one-on-one sessions, and the features within Mighty make it very easy for them to do that,” Hanna says. “That not only increases revenue for the company, but it also allows our coaches to make this their career.”

Mom Magic

Tessa and Hanna are grateful Mighty Pro has given them a long-term plan for content strategy and a clearer financial view, but they’ve found most exciting is seeing people magic play out between members. Today, they have 600 members, and Hanna says Mighty has given them the mindset shift to dream as big as 60,000.

“Some people were nervous moving to Mighty with so many new people. They thought they would lose that intimacy they've developed,” Hanna says. “But the feedback they’ve given us is how refreshing it's been to have so many new members who are aligned and brought new energy and fire to the space so quickly.”

“We have an extremely engaged community, and I just adore them,” Tessa echoes. “They're answering members’ questions, and it boosts their self-esteem to recognize, ‘Wow, I have an answer to this. I'm coming so far in this work, too.’”

With Mighty’s Challenges feature, they paired their members up as “support sisters” who cheer each other on to work through tough problems or try a new parenting strategy. Seeing her community’s enthusiasm has given Tessa more affirmation and direction than any social media analytics ever could.

“Our community has taught me how to have courage in my content and my creativity,” she says. “I was really wrestling with that before because I would feel nervous or afraid instead of excited when a post went viral. Now, if I show the real heart behind my content with my community, it’s so well-received. It's really exciting that if you create enough value in a space that people enjoy being in, they want to stay in it.”