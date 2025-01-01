What if you could turn your community into a thriving business?

So if you want to take these ideas for a Discord community name and plug them into your Discord server, go to it!

Discord is a fantastic place to build a basic community.

But you’ll hit some very real limits.

What if you want features like selling memberships, courses, or events?

What if you want more customization?

Discord is great for fun. But don't expect to earn serious money there.

Imagine earning from a member-led community business

If you’re going to build a community, here’s an idea. What if it could be your side hustle? What if it could even replace your day job?

We regularly see paid communities grow to be 6-, 7-, and even 8-figure digital businesses. When you can turn your community into a membership business, and even add in things like courses and live events, you’ve got value you can charge for.

Here’s what you get with Mighty’s community engine:

Live streams

AI boosted engagement

Virtual events w/ RSVP

Live courses

Pre-recorded courses

Discussion forums

Chat and messaging

Polls and questions

Use # and @ to organize your convos

All this happens on a top-rated community engine that lets you sell memberships, events, courses, and bundles in 135 different currencies, or even monetize with token-gating!