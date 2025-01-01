Mighty Encyclopedia
Buddyboss
What is BuddyBoss?
BuddyBoss is a premium WordPress plugin that allows users to create online communities on their websites, including engagement features like online forums and private groups. It also has options for private messaging and member connections, much like other social media platforms. It can integrate well with Learndash to create online courses. BuddyBoss is a more comprehensive replacement for a previous WordPress plugin: BuddyPress.
