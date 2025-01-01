What is Discord?

Discord is an online live streaming and chat platform that lets users meet and form groups around shared interests. It started as a platform for gamers to talk as they played PC games, but has evolved to support all types of conversations through its online forums voice chat, and live streaming. It is available as a smartphone app, as well as a desktop app and web application and has over 300 million users.

What is a Discord server?

A Discord server is the name given to an online space that users create on the platform. It’s the equivalent of a “group” or “community” on other community platforms. Servers are dedicated to a specific niche, which could be anything from people who love to play Warcraft to building careers in digital marketing to politics. Users need an invite link to join a Discord server.

