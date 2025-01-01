Mighty Encyclopedia

What is online coaching?

Online coaching is coaching that takes place over the internet versus in-person. It can be done via a video or audio connection, or even through a messaging platform. Some coaches opt to coach individuals through 1:1 sessions; others work with groups.

Coaching online can be held across a series of platforms—like Facebook groups for posts, Zoom for video conference sessions—or take place in centralized micro-communities, which provide a dedicated space for coaching and for members to foster natural connections with each other. And even via live streaming within an online community.

Does online coaching work?

Online coaching can be just as effective or more effective than in-person coaching. It sometimes takes some experimenting to figure out whether in-person, online, or a hybrid works best for you, whether you’re a coach or a client.

Is online coaching better than offline coaching?

Online coaching isn’t necessarily better or worse than offline coaching—it’s a matter of personal preference. There are many advantages to online coaching, however:

  • Without geographical or timezone limitations, coaches can expand their client base quickly.

  • There’s little to no overhead involved—an online coach just needs the internet and a device to connect with to get started.

  • It’s more convenient for clients since it eliminates travel time and the need to find childcare for an appointment.

  • Coaches who use purpose-built platforms can add extra value for clients by providing additional content to reinforce what’s learned in coaching as well— and opportunities.

What is an online coaching business?

An online coaching business is when a coach takes their practice online and conducts meetings with clients virtually instead of in-person.

Many coaches start out by creating a Facebook group and using Zoom or other video conferencing software for meetings. But there are also platforms that are purpose-built for online coaching and courses—and fostering a community between the people who participate in them. It’s not just video and audio conversations, though: On platforms like Mighty Networks, group coaching can also include custom-built spaces, these are containers that can hold things like breakout groups, live streaming, direct & group messaging, events, and courses.

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

