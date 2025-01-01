What is Ruzuku?

Ruzuku is an online course platform that lets you create and host both live and evergreen online courses, adding text and video lessons, PDFs, and hosting conversations through a forum function. It also allows students to have their own social profiles and bios and includes a live stream and webinar function. It integrates with payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal and has some basic analytics functions to show how students are doing.

