What is Token-Gating?

A token – often called a social token – is a method of digital ownership that’s secured by blockchain. So token-gating is limiting and granting access to a digital product with the use of blockchain (as opposed to paying with traditional payments). Creators can mint social tokens and NFT tokens and use them to sell a product or service.

For example, on a Mighty Network, you can create a token-gated community that people can access by connecting a crypto wallet. There are instructions on how to do that here.

