Mighty Encyclopedia

Wild Apricot

What is Wild Apricot?

Wild Apricot is a cloud-based membership software that helps non-profits and associations build member databases and contact their members, charge for membership fees and dues, create websites, and run events. It also has a feature that lets individual members of an association, say local chapters, create their own separate websites and databases.

