Mighty Networks EU / EEA / UK Privacy Notice

This EU/ EEA/ UK Privacy Notice supplements our Mighty Networks Privacy Policy and applies solely to all Visitors (visitors, Members and Hosts) to our Services who reside in the EEA (”you”). We adopt this notice to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). “EEA” means the European Economic Area, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

The Mighty Networks Privacy Policy details: 1) the information we collect and how we use it; 2) our sharing of your Personal Data and other information; 3) Your Personal Data Rights, and 4) your choices.

Purposes and Legal Bases for Our Using of Your Information

We do not sell your personal data – such as your name and contact information – to third parties to use for their own marketing purposes. Mighty Networks uses the information we collect for our legitimate interests which include the following:

Provide our Services . To provide you and your Hosts the Service we offer, communicate with you about your use of the Mighty Network, respond to your inquiries, provide troubleshooting, and for other customer service purposes.

Performance of a Contract . To fulfill an agreement between you and us, you and your Host, or you and a third-party offering services on the Mighty Network.

Personalization . To personalize your experiences while using the Mighty Networks Platform.

Analytics . To gather metrics to better understand how users access and use the Mighty Networks Platform; to evaluate and improve the Mighty Networks Platform, and to develop new products and services.

Comply with Law . To comply with legal obligations, as part of our general business operations, and for other business administration purposes.

Prevent Misuse. Where we believe necessary to investigate, prevent or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person or violations of our Mighty Networks Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy.

Transferring Your Data

Mighty Networks is headquartered in the United States, and has operations, entities and service providers in the United States and throughout the world. As such, we and our service providers may transfer your personal information to, or access it in, jurisdictions (including the United States) that may not provide equivalent levels of data protection as your home jurisdiction. We will take steps to ensure that your personal information receives an adequate level of protection in the jurisdictions in which we process it, including through: putting in place appropriate written data processing terms and/or data transfer agreements, using the standard contractual clauses as approved by the European Commission June 4, 2021, or following an adequacy decision by the EU Commission.

Complaints

Our Data Protection Officer is at dpo@mightynetworks.com. Our GDPR Article 27 Representative is Antonius Kromwijk, Managing Director, Glownexus Nederland B.V., Wilsonsplein 15, 2011 VG Haarlem, Netherlands. You can email him at 27mightynetworks@glownexus.com.

Although we hope to have the opportunity to resolve any concerns you have directly, you may also make a privacy or data use complaint about us to the Data Protection Authority in the UK or EU/EEA Member State where you live or work by visiting the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner list of Data Protection Authorities at https://www.dataprotection.ie/en/individuals.