Marcia Chadly
Chadly Creative Consulting
Services
Community Strategy
Marketing & Launch
Community Setup
Growth & Retention
About
Marcia is a Community Strategist and Designer who helps impact-focused clients build online communities that are engaging, purposeful, and truly theirs. She brings Mighty Certification along with years of experience to help shape communities that effectively serve the people they’re meant for.
Who I Work With
Marcia serves mission-driven teams and small businesses who want more than a content platform - people creating spaces that foster learning, connecting, and transforming together. Whether you're refining an existing community or starting from scratch, Marcia is ready to help you build a Mighty Network that genuinely serves your people.
Service Offerings
Marcia offers both private support and a collaborative Community of Practice, depending on the level of guidance and interaction desired. Schedule a discovery call to explore her services!
Fit for small business or organization teams and leaders who want in-depth strategy and personalized feedback as they launch or grow their Mighty Network
For Mighty Hosts who want expert insight, shared learning, and thoughtful accountability among peers
“Marcia took all of the guesswork out of running an optimized community. When I say she was the single best investment I made for my community, it doesn't even scratch the surface!”
Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?
Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.