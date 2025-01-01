Mike helps founders, entrepreneurs, and small teams cut through the noise, get clear on their audience, and turn that audience into loyal customers and members.

With 20+ years as a Director, C-Suite exec, and entrepreneur, Mike has worked with brands like Ericsson, Spotify, Twitter, and Virgin, plus countless challenger brands, building marketing that’s simple, human, and delivers results fast.

He is also the founder of Audience101, a community and consultancy that blends strategy, implementation, and ongoing support so you’re never stuck staring at a blank plan again. His Connected Audience Flywheel™ links live events, tight-knit communities, authentic content, and focused media into one connected whole instead of scattered, one-off tactics.