Sierra Talley
OCB Agency
Services
Community Strategy
Course Creation
Technical Operations
Marketing & Launch
Community Setup
Growth & Retention
About
Sierra is the COO at OCB Agency, a team of growth strategy and marketing experts here to help you build, launch, manage, and market engaged and scalable online communities.
Who I Work With
Sierra supports a range of community-focused clients, from individuals to large multi-national corporations, to build memberships, courses, coaching programs, and other knowledge assets housed inside a community. Her results are focussed on increasing customer reach, business profit, and overall impact.
Service Offerings
Design + Build
You bring the vision + goals and we’ll do the rest!
Full strategy + execution plan developed with you at project kickoff and refined over additional virtual meetings.
Fully customized and ready to launch Mighty Networks community in 4-8 weeks.*
Customized training at project completion for you and your team to easily manage your community.
Access to our library of templates created to make managing your new online community a breeze.
And more! This package can be customized to your needs (may be additional fees).
Community Management
Let us manage your community for you day-to-day so you can be the talent!
Full strategy + management plan developed with you at project kickoff and refined over on-going team meetings.
Daily (or as otherwise determined) community management services inside your network, including engagement, content management, analytics, and more.
Customized training for you and your team if at any time you want to assume management internally.
Access to our library of templates created to make managing your online community a breeze.
Strategy Consulting Retainer
Up to 2 strategy meetings per month to discuss design, integrations, management, engagement, content and much more.
Private Slack channel to keep in touch between calls
Access to templates created by our team to support your community plans
3 month minimum commitment for this service
*Must have complete business strategy, graphics and design/ability to create additional graphics as needed, and necessary content to launch the community in this timeframe. Any advanced integrations between the Mighty Networks platform and external systems may be an additional fee. Additional fees will be added if we need to support in business strategy before refining your community strategy and plans.
“I am blown away by the communication, by the knowledge, by how successful we are doing... We will be so profitable with [OCB Agency’s] support.”
“The knowledge and experience with Sierra has been phenomenal! We feel so much more prepared with our community than we were when we thought we could do it on our own.”
“We honestly couldn’t have launched our community without [OCB Agency]. We had zero time to get it up and running and now the hardest part is done so we can spend time with our people.”
Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?
Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.