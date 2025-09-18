It’s a great time to start an online community. Creators everywhere are discovering the joy and purpose that comes from a great community–not to mention the amazing monetization potential. But with so many platforms out there promising that they’re the perfect place to roll up your sleeves and get to work building a community, it’s hard to know if you’re choosing the right one.

If you’re looking for a place to start your online community, you’ve probably come across Mighty Networks and Disciple, especially if you’re looking for something with more premium options that you can add your own branding to. They’re top contenders for online community dominance, and both are well-respected for the options they give for bringing people together.

In this post, we’re going to compare Disciple vs. Mighty Networks to help you figure out which one is right for you. We’ll walk through features like community-building options, pricing, and apps to compare the two.

1. Disciple vs. Mighty Networks: Who are they?

Disciple is a white-label community app based in the UK. It gives its users a fully-branded platform that lets them build and charge for communities around the things they care about. It has a lot of customization and member-management options, and a premium branded app function as we’ll see below.

Mighty is an all-in-one white label community platform where Hosts can use cultural software to build powerful communities of engaged members. It packs a punch with a ton of customization features, monetization options, the ability to live stream from mobile or desktop, teach courses rooted in community, and more.

2. Disciple vs. Mighty Networks: Judgment Criteria

Community building

The first thing to look for in online community software is whether or not it gives you the features you need to launch and grow your community! You need a platform that lets you bring your vision to life, and you don’t want to be held back by community-building features that are either missing or that don’t work.

We’ll talk about things like courses, member engagement, and live streaming to help you decide which of these options is best for you.

Branding

A good community platform will give you the power to bring your own branding to the mix, letting you add your own flavor to your community. It should go beyond just giving you a spot to drop your logo in, and give you the tools to create an immersive brand experience for your members.

Pricing

Everybody has a different budget and is looking for different things in community-building software. But sometimes it’s in comparing the pricing of similar platforms that the differences become most clear.

We’ll compare what these two platforms offer for your budget.

Apps and Access

Not only do you want a great space to build your community, but you also want it to be super easy to access across both web and mobile. Your members should be able to see what’s going on in your community easily, and seamless transitions from the web to mobile make this possible. We’ll assess these options on how much access they offer your members.

3. Disciple vs. Mighty Networks: Community-building features

Disciple

Disciple gives you lots of options to build a community, and you can create the type of solid content that brings your users together. You can add multimedia posts and live stream (but only on the app). You can also build courses for the app, and both the website and the app give you options for emailing and notifying members about content as well as an interactive activity feed so they can see what’s happening in your community.

If you pay for the premium tier and get the app, you are assigned a customer success manager and can add up to 500 members included in your plan (the web app is limited to 100 without paying extra).

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks gives you a white-label community platform to create whatever it is you imagine for your community. It has all the same features as Disciple, but unlike Disciple has the same features across both the web and mobile app: live streaming, courses, notifications, etc. (With Disciple, you can only live stream through the app.) This means that both the Host and the members’ experience between the app and the web app is seamless, while with Disciple it almost feels like 2 different products.

Mighty Networks has tons of options for interaction, polls, multimedia posts, embedded video, and the ability to add courses with dedicated subcommunities.

4. Disciple vs. Mighty Networks: Branding & customization

Disciple

Disciple Media lets you add your colors and logos to your community, both on the web and mobile. It also gives you the option to customize your domain name and completely remove the Disciple logo for a monthly fee.

Mighty Networks

Mighty lets you create Spaces that make your brand shine, bringing your vision to life no matter where your members access it. In addition to adding your own branding, logo, and domain name, Spaces can be customized by features: you can add things like courses, events, community, discussions, live streaming, and more to each one.

In fact, Mighty makes it easy for you to get going with Mighty Co-Host™, the AI-powered community name generator! Mighty Co-Host™ runs on Chat GPT and can create a Big Purpose, community name, brand, landing and sales pages, and more.

Of course, the ultimate in customization is Mighty's totally custom, white-label app builder: Mighty Pro. You can find out more here.

5. Disciple vs. Mighty Networks: Pricing

So far, most of the features are comparable. But it’s with pricing that you’ll notice a huge discrepancy between what you get with Disciple and what you get with Mighty Networks.

Disciple

Disciple starts from $46 a month for a web community, which gives you 100 members and 1 admin seat. Adding an admin would cost you an extra $29/mo. Since this web community is missing a lot of the features of the Disciple app like live streaming and courses, adding the app to your plan would be a whopping $458/mo. And everything you add is going to increase what you pay. Moving from 100 members to 1,000 members adds an extra $108 to your monthly bill.

Disciple is extremely expensive, and many of the features it charges extra for are included with Mighty Networks–even in the basic plan: things like additional admins, more members, and the app itself.

Extra costs:

Over 100 members - extra $108-$1,083/mo

More than 1 admin - extra $29/mo

Mobile community - extra $458/mo

Remove Disciple branding - extra $108/mo

Mighty Networks

Mighty starts from $49/mo, which gives you unlimited seats for both members and Hosts, access to the community across the web and mobile apps, native live streaming and messaging, as well as event and Zoom integration.

If you move up to the Course Plan, for $109/mo, you also get options to add online courses and live cohort course creation, as well as more comprehensive analytics and member data and a ton of Zapier APIs and workflows.

So, to compare, if you wanted to host a course in your community, your Mighty Networks plan would be $109/mo and would work in the app and on the web. If you wanted to host a course on Disciple, it would only work in the app and would cost you at least $458/mo.

Included with Mighty Networks:

Unlimited members

Unlimited Hosts

Web + mobile apps

6. Disciple vs. Mighty Networks: Apps and Access

Disciple

As we talked about above, Disciple does have an app on its $458/mo plan, and it works well! It can be branded to fit the look you want, and for an extra $108/mo you can remove the Disciple branding. The app comes with 500 basic users and can be upgraded to more users at an additional cost.

One of the main things to understand about accessing Disciple is that you basically need to choose the level of access you want: you’re either building a web community or working to build a mobile community. Your members will have a different experience depending on how they access it.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks gives your users the same experience across the web and the app. This Mighty Networks app is in the App Store and Google Play, and it comes built in to access every plan we have. This means that even on the basic community plan, your members can access everything from wherever they choose.

If you want a premium option, with custom-branded mobile apps, you can opt for a Mighty Pro plan. Mighty Pro gives you your own white-label app listed across the App Store and Google Play, as well as account management and strategy support.

Mighty Pro is what Sadie Robertson Huff used to create her branded community for 4.6 million Instagram followers: LO sister.

Conclusion

While it seems that Mighty Networks and Disciple have a lot of the same features, the main differences are in the pricing and the ease of access between the web and apps.

But if you’re trying to make up your mind which is right for you and your business, why not give us a try? Mighty Networks is totally free to try for two weeks–no credit card required.