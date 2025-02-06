Communities & Memberships

4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines

If you want to build an awesome community for your alumni, try one of these options

Author

Last Updated

February 6, 2025

4 Graduway Alternatives for an Alumni Community that Shines

Table of Contents

In this article

Alumni communities are evolving. Once upon a time, an alumni community was primarily a source of institutional fundraising and nostalgic events.

No more. The alumni relations world is evolving as more and more colleges and universities recognize the need to build alumni capital – long-term, mutually-valuable relationships that benefit both institutions and alumni.

With the changes in alumni communities have come software to help navigate those changes. One of the options you may have heard of is Graduway. It gives you an alumni management tool that brings together membership, engagement, and community-building.

But Graduway is not the only option, or even the best option, to run an alumni community. In this article, we’ll introduce you to 4 awesome Graduway alternatives. Each of them give you different and better ways to serve your alumni, with things like branded, custom community apps, membership tracking, and event functionality.

If you want more support in building your online community, come join OUR Mighty Community for free and meet other new and established community owners! We’d love to meet you. Join for free!

1. Mighty Pro

Ranked #1 community platform by G2

If you’re looking for an alternative to Graduway, start with Mighty Pro. It's a powerful cultural software platform that brings together content, courses, community, and commerce with a beautiful custom app. Its all-in-one community engine works for membership, forums, live streaming, and live events – all totally under your own brand. You can create independent subgroups for regional chapters or different interests or add resources. And if you’re looking for a way to generate revenue from your alumni network, whether gifts or membership-based, you can sell courses, events, community, subgroups, or any combination of these you want.

MC - product bundle - pro

We’re living in a new era of alumni networking, with more and more alumni expecting to maintain long-term relationships with their institutions. With Mighty Pro, you can create an alumni network that truly gives back, offering courses and events that can create value for your members. With branded live streaming, you can send live video to your members and/or create a cohort course. You can also create asynchronous courses with the LMS if you choose.

When it comes to gathering your alumni for events, Mighty Pro has a full set of options baked in. We mentioned the live streaming above, but you can also create events with the 1-click Zoom integration. Members can join event communities, RSVP, ask questions, and you can message all members.

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Courses and live streaming - Galaxy DAO

Finally, Mighty Pro helps you build a beautiful branded app under your own college or university brand – that’s what your alumni will see in the App Store or Google Play Store. You simply bring the vision and your brand, and we’ll meet with you and do the building. We’ll work to get something you love, help you with the launch, and hold regular touchpoints with you afterward to make sure you’re reaching your members and help you get the most out of your alumni community.

Mighty Pro is the platform that built Rice University’s Higher Led community and Cambridge University’s Cambridge Connect community.

If you want to see what you can do with Mighty Pro, schedule a call with us!

2. Hivebrite

Solid alumni management platform

Hivebrite is another Graduway alternative with some good member management features. These include native email campaigns that work well and give you some neat options to reach your members. So, for example, you can run fundraising campaigns with Hivebrite’s built-in email software, which is a cool feature for an alumni network to have. It also has a CRM function built into it so that you can keep track of alumni and donors and manage membership options within the community. The CRM integrates with community actions and responds to triggers in the community – for example, it can send annual reminders to update membership.

Hivebrite

The place Hivebrite feels a bit outdated is with its content options. It doesn’t do native video, you have to link out to different video hosts like YouTube or Vimeo. It also doesn’t do native live streaming or meetings. As such, it’s not a great solution for virtual alumni events, which are becoming the more common choice these days.

As we’ve mentioned, Hivebrite is an alumni management software. Therefore, it doesn’t work well for things like trying to sell a membership or attract new members – this may or may not be a dealbreaker depending on what you need from it. The other knock against HiveBrite is that the design is extremely dated. But the alumni focus combined with a totally white-label custom app earns Hivebrite its spot on this list of Graduway alternatives.

3. Wild Apricot

Wild Apricot is another Graduway alternative. It was built for non-profit member management, but could work well for an alumni network too. Wild Apricot lets you design websites and landing pages with a drag-and-drop builder, customizing the space your alumni will come to. It includes mobile-friendly themes and custom branding options.

Wild Apricot works best as a member management software that lets you create and manage a member database, including membership applications (if you need them), group memberships, automated renewals, and access for your members to the directory. It can also be used to manage live events, collecting registrations, printing badges, and the features you’d need to run a meeting in person.

Wild Apricot - In Person Event

Finally, Wild Apricot also gives you the ability to create independent websites and databases for regional chapters of a large national group, which could work for organizing regional meetings of your larger alumni network. Wild Apricot is limited for virtual community and events, but works well for member management and live meetings.

4. Almabase

Almabase is a good Graduway alternative when it comes to alumni engagement and fundraising. It gives a membership management option that lets you track and acquire new donors and manage digital engagement – the connection between community and advancement is a big plus. It has a member database function with a map that lets alumni find users near them. Its community function can bring together alumni for discussions and engagement, and you can divide alumni communities by interests or regional chapters.

It’s also good for event management, giving a Zoom integration and the ability to sell tickets to a virtual or live event. You can segment your audience, make sure the right events reach the right people, and personalize invites and reminders.

There are two big limitations to Almabase. The first is that there aren’t really a lot of options for customization. The second is that there is virtually no option for creating an app, which is a missed opportunity to serve your alumni where they’re at. Fewer and fewer web users are engaging with desktop computers.

Ready to start?

If you’re ready to get started with an awesome branded alumni app, a powerful community and events platform, and subgroups for your regional chapters, come see what Mighty Pro can do for you! It’s the most powerful option out there for a white-label alumni app. Let us build you the alumni platform you’ve been dreaming about, deliver huge value to your alums, and you can focus on other things.

Wanna start dreaming now? With Mighty Co-Host™, Mighty Networks has harnessed the power of AI and Chat GPT to help you start iterating the perfect online community for your alumni.

Type in any idea you have in the box below and Mighty Co-Host™ will generate a community name, brand, landing and sales pages, and so much more!

Give it a try!



Try Our Community Name Generator

Our AI engine is here to help you create a community name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about who your community is for and we’ll get to work.

Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms



Schedule a call

Ready to start building your community?

Start a free 14-day trial to explore Mighty—no credit card required.

Get started

More like this

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

Mighty Networks vs. Slack: Where to Build Your Community in 2025

6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025

6 Honeycommb Alternatives for 2025

Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)

Slack vs Discord: Which is Best? (2025)

Mighty Networks vs. Whop: Which is Better in 2025?

Mighty Networks vs. Whop: Which is Better in 2025?

Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose

Telegram vs. Signal - This Guide Makes It Easy to Choose

14 Must-Have Community Management Tools for 2025

14 Must-Have Community Management Tools for 2025

Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025

Passion.io vs. Mighty Networks: Where to Launch Your Online Business in 2025

Telegram vs. Discord

Telegram vs. Discord

Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)

Telegram vs. Slack (+ a Better Alternative for 2025)

Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?

Mighty Networks vs. Circle: Which Is the Better Community Platform?

Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?

Disciple vs. Mighty Networks - Which is Best in 2025?

The 8 Best Membership Website Builders for Communities & Creators

The 8 Best Membership Website Builders for Communities & Creators

Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?

Patreon vs. Mighty Networks - Which Is Better in 2025?

The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)

The 13 Best Alternatives to Substack (2025)

The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms

The 14 Best Community Engagement Platforms

Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (2025 Comparison Guide)

Mighty Networks vs. Go HighLevel (2025 Comparison Guide)

Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb

Mighty Networks vs. Honeycommb

Membership Engagement Platforms - Key Features + 7 Options

Membership Engagement Platforms - Key Features + 7 Options

These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)

These Are The 17 Best Alternatives to Patreon (2025)

Join Mighty Community

Learn the principles of Community Design™ (and see them in action) alongside thousands of creators and entrepreneurs. It's free to join!

Join Now
Hero Image

Communities & Memberships

Managing a Community

Community Platforms

Building a Community

Growing a Community

Monetizing a Community

Content Creation

Online Courses

Creating a Course

Teaching a Course

Course Platforms

Selling a Course

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Monetization

Content Creation

Starting a Business

Website Builders

Creating & Managing a Website

Events

Event Platforms

Hosting & Marketing Events

Branded Apps

Creating a Mobile App

Coaching Apps

Community Apps

Coaching

Mastermind Groups

Starting a Coaching Business

Coaching Platforms

Filter by Category

Communities & Memberships

Online Courses

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Events

Branded Apps

Coaching

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.