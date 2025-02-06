When it comes to creating a website, there are more options than ever before. And one of the drag-and-drop website creators you may have heard of is Weebly. Weebly gives you the tools you need to construct your own site, pulling from templates to make something that looks great. You can also add an online store to add e-commerce to your business.

But in this age of endless website creators, when there are more and more options to choose from, there are some Weebly alternatives to consider. The Weebly alternative that is right for you will depend on your needs and your business model, but here are some ideas.

1. Squarespace

Squarespace is a website builder that’s pretty much the exact alternative to Weebly. It offers all of the same features, under a well-known brand. Squarespace gives you a drag-and-drop creator tool too, and you can build pages that match just about any style or need for your business.

Squarespace also has a set of marketing features, for those trying to get their business in front of people. And it also makes it easy to integrate a shop section to your website.

2. Mighty Networks

When it comes to building a website, there are a lot of different options. And while the four-page site (Home, About, Blog, Contact) still has a place for some businesses, there are other great ways to approach building your presence online.

Mighty Networks is a cultural software platform that gives you a different way to create and monetize your content. Like a traditional blog, you can create and style your articles, and share them with the world. This includes beautiful posts your audience can read and comment on. You can even tag relevant community members in an article.

But you can also really easily build a business around your content creation.

That's because Mighty Networks operates on a community model. You can invite your members to join, and even charge for access if you want, and you can create a content space that is all your own.

With the ability to live stream, create events, and build courses, you have a ton of different ways to leverage your creative energy into a following that you can charge for. Your Mighty Network is also instantly available through a free mobile app.

3. WordPress

WordPress was one of the original ways to build a website – yup, the OG. Basically, WordPress is an engine that you use to run a website, we call it a CMS (content management system).

You need to pay one of the many hosts to give you a space to let your blog live on the internet, and then you install WordPress as that sort of operating system.

WordPress is a Weebly alternative, and it can be used to create powerful websites. There are a ton of free and premium plugins you can add to your WordPress site to give it different features and functions. And you have a high level of customization.

The downside to WordPress is that it's no longer the simplest way to get a beautiful website. And if you want other features, like communities, membership areas, courses, etc., you need to add on plugins, many of which can slow down your site or require constant updating to avoid vulnerabilities.

4. Wix

Wix is another Weebly alternative that gives you power to create a great looking website. The pricing is reasonable, and it even has some free options. Its full spectrum of plans includes enterprise solutions at the high end.

Like Weebly, Wix has a drag and drop website creator too. And it has a ton of templates to build from, meaning that there’s probably a website there for pretty much any business or creator.

Wix doesn’t have comprehensive membership or community-building features, and it is notorious for having issues with SEO (Google has trouble finding and indexing its websites), but if you need a really cheap and basic website builder for a business, it could be an option.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a simple website, some of the alternatives to Weebly on this list can get you started. There are options for every design type and price point.

