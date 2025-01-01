Small Business Ideas Generator
Ready to find a small business idea that really fits you? This Small Business Idea Generator will give you LOTS to work with!
The magic starts with a few words. Things you're good at. Skills. Experience. Ideas. Even Hobbies. Give us something to start with and we'll get to work.
Checklist for the perfect small business idea
If you've generated a small business idea, these are some questions to ask.
Can I create an amazing product or service?
Does it play well with my skills?
Can I see a market need?
How big is the market?
Do my ideal customers have money to spend?
What will make your product or service stand out?
Can you care enough about this business to push through adversity?
90% of small businesses fail. Here's what makes you different.
It's a scary stat. But you can give yourself a big lead by doing a few things right... right from the start.
1. Your Secret Weapon
There's something about you. A unique story. A skill set. Industry knowledge. Experience. Something that provides value to someone else in a way that's hard to copy. Tap into this.
2. Your Hustle
The combo of knowledge and work ethic is special. But can you show up and do the work? Not just for a day or week. But for the long haul. Learn and adapt as you grow. That's what's going to make your small business soar.
3. Your Plan
You'll be strategic as you start your small business. Smart. You won't just chase "passion." You'll find where your skills and story intersect with a market. And you'll create a plan to build something that scales and grows--and doesn't just become a part-time job.
8 steps to validate a small business idea
The statistic hurts. 35% fail because they don't understand market needs.
A lot of founders out there believed they had a great idea. And unfortunately, would-be customers didn't agree.
So this startup idea generator is just the first step. The real work is validating your idea. Here's how.
1. Do your discovery
Is it a great idea? How can you know?
Ignore your friends. Ignore your family. Ignore your uncle Algernon whose friend Chet had a successful business once.
Listen to your potential members. Listen to your customers.
Here's the trick. Find 15-20 of your potential customers or members to interview.
Take the time to ask each one questions. Open-ended. No agenda.
Actually listen.
What are their pain points? What do they need? How much can they spend? Do they value the solution? Can you provide the solution?
This should be the first step to validating any small business idea.
2. Presell something
It doesn't work anytime. Not every product can be presold.
But if you can presell SOMETHING, consider it!
Anybody can say, "Yeah, I love your business idea!" But will they buy it?
Whipping out a credit card is where the rubber hits the road. And if you can presell enough, you've validated your idea. Simple as that.
3. Create an MVP
A Minimum Viable Product (MVP) is the simplest thing you can build and sell. "Fail fast" is a connected concept from the startup world.
Get a product up and viable, then get it in front of people.
Don't overthink it. Don't spend months perfecting. Forget the business cards and car decals (unless that's the business of course).
And just ship something!
If your product or service isn't going to work, at least you'll know sooner rather than later.
4. Understand your UVP
Another acronym. Your Unique Value Proposition.
If there are 10 pizza restaurants in your small town and you're opening an 11th, what sets yours apart? Seriously?
5. Analyze the business model
Stop and carefully think through your business model. It's easy to get emotional about a business and go all in without testing.
For example, what if your business ideas was, "I'm going to bake bespoke birthday cakes for kids."
You'll have to 1. Find clients, 2. Buy ingredients, 3. Bake and decorate, 4. Deliver(?). What can you charge for the cake? Is it going to be worth it?
If you can charge $50 and it takes you $15 of ingredients and 5 hours of work, is that worth it?
Ask these hard questions.
6. Think about scale
Some small businesses are lucrative enough to make great money without serious scale. But it's not always the case. (See the cake example above).
It's worth thinking about this.
Can you separate time from money? (e.g. with products or licensing)
Could you hire people and expand? (If only YOU are qualified to do the work, it's tough.)
Can you set up recurring revenue?
7. Analyze your competition
Take note of the existing businesses in your space. Study them. Book a call. Drop by. Talk to them.
You might even find (depending on your niche) that some don't see you as a threat.
The carpenter who is 2 years behind on work and estimates might not be threatened that you're starting a similar business. Who knows? They might even throw work your way.
But even if you don't talk to them, do all you can to study them to check the viability of your business.
Are they thriving? Are they busy?
Do they have good Google reviews?
What do people complain about in reviews?
What do people love?
Are they growing?
What would you do differently?
8. Learn your history
It started as an innocent Facebook post.
"I just moved to town. There's no dry cleaner here. I'm going to start the business."
Then the peanut gallery chipped in.
"Five people have tried. They've all closed."
"I used to own one. I'll tell you why it's a TERRIBLE idea."
Now, is it possible that you could do it differently, better, or that the market is ready for it?
Maybe!
But it's at least worth doing the research to find out why the others failed.
In the end
There's no perfect way to know if a business will work. Sometimes you've got to make the leap. And some would-be business owners spend so much time humming and hawing they never get started.
So the goal of this list isn't to scare you into analysis paralysis.
It's to help you test your ideas and get ready to soar!
100 Small Business Ideas
Here are some cool small business ideas to inspire you!
Creative Small Business Ideas
Drone Photography
Virtual Pet School
Mobile Art Gallery
Memory Books
Pop-up Tea Bar
Garden Consultant
Birthday Planner
Food Delivery
Gift Wrapping
Estate Sales
Pet Grooming
Interior Design
Backyard Cinema
Craft Classes
Chef App
Mobile Bookstore
Family Trees
Fashion Rental
Music Lessons
Adventure Tours
Recipe Box
Plant Nursery
Art Auctions
Memory Box
Fitness Classes
Personal Service Small Businesses
Travel Planner
Home Organizer
Tech Support
Personal Shopper
Life Coach
Makeup Artist
Style Consultant
Senior Care
Dog Trainer
Meal Prep
Plant Doctor
Personal Chef
Career Coach
Fitness Trainer
Meditation Guide
Declutter Expert
Wedding Planner
Party Planner
Language Tutor
Moving Assistant
Pet Sitter
Home Baker
Garden Designer
Financial Coach
Home Spa
Professional Service Business Ideas
Tax Consultant
Business Coach
HR Advisor
Legal Assistant
Marketing Strategist
Business Analyst
Project Manager
IT Consultant
Copywriter
Grant Writer
Bookkeeper
Virtual Assistant
Data Analyst
Web Developer
SEO Consultant
PR Consultant
Market Researcher
Management Consultant
Financial Planner
Business Writer
Recruiter
Risk Analyst
Sales Trainer
Efficiency Expert
Brand Strategist
Food & Retail Small Businesses
Gourmet Market
Vintage Clothing
Coffee Roastery
Boutique Clothing
Health Food Store
Shoe Store
Butcher Shop
Jewelry Shop
Chocolate Shop
Book Store
Tea Shop
Home Goods
Gift Shop
Art Gallery
Artisan Deli
Accessories Store
Dessert Cafe
Record Shop
Wine Shop
Plant Store
Craft Store
Pet Supplies
Toy Store
Stationery Shop
Beauty Supply
How about a digital small business?
Businesses of all types can be incredible. So let's talk about one more option you should consider: a digital small business.
Here are some reasons why digital small businesses rock.
1. Easy to start
With incredible software for digital business, starting a thriving small business can be as little as a few minutes of set up. This sounds too good to be true, of course. And let's be honest, not everyone who creates something online will thrive.
Many won't.
But some will.
And everyone who has a thriving digital business started somewhere.
It's easy to test and get a Minimum Viable Product up.
It's easy to launch marketing.
It's easy to create offers and collect money.
2. Limitless scale
Digital businesses have almost limitless scale potential. Say you're creating a pre-recorded course. It makes little difference whether you offer it to 10 people or 1,000 people or 1 million.
Yet the work it takes to grow a business like this does not expand at the same rate.
Other than customer service or potential live experiences, you can scale it forever.
3. Incredible niche
Starting a course teaching bird feeder design in your small down might have limits. Take the same course online, and you can connect thousands of people around the world who care about something.
When you can reach around the globe to find people in your niche, it creates amazing possibilities.
We've seen successful memberships and courses built around:
4. Amazing flexibility
Whether you want to work from a beach or stay home with your kids, digital businesses have the flexibility to take almost anywhere. In many cases, you just need a laptop or a phone.
5. Low overhead
The software you need to run digital businesses is usually affordable. Compare this to a bricks-and-mortar business which might require a storefront, permits, inspections, inventory, and staff.
40 Digital Small Business Ideas
Here are some ideas for starting a digital small business!
Membership Digital Businesses
Virtual Book Club
Business Mastermind
Writers' Circle
Fitness Challenge
Hobbyist Community
Parents' Network
Career Accelerator
Local Adventure Club
Curated Media Community
Leadership Alliance
Course Digital Businesses
Coding Bootcamp
Financial Literacy
Tutoring Marketplace
Craft Academy
Music Production
Personal Training
Public Speaking
Digital Marketing
Professional Certifications
Life Skills Courses
Subscription Digital Businesses
Subscription Boxes
Speaker Series
Newsletters
Research Reports
Virtual Conference Pass
Cooking Workshops
Virtual Wine Tasting
Premium Content Roundup
Dance Classes
Premium Podcasts
Digital Products Businesses
Lightroom Presets
Website Templates
Font Collection
Clothing Shop
Design Consultancy
Art Sales
Email Marketing Templates
Printables
Social Media Templates
Crafts
100 MORE Small Business Ideas
Here are some more great ideas for small businesses!
Health and Wellness Small Businesses
Virtual Therapy
Wellness Coaching
Nutrition App
Home Workouts
Sleep Clinic
Stress Management
Mindfulness Platform
Mental Health App
Health Testing
Telehealth Service
Recovery Center
Acupuncture Practice
Wellness Retreats
DNA Testing
Health Screening
Detox Programs
Biofeedback Service
Wellness Products
Fertility Support
Posture Training
Breathing Classes
Pain Management
Energy Healing
Hormone Testing
Weight Management
Educational Small Business Ideas
Online Academy
Language Exchange
Memory Training
Skills Platform
Coding Bootcamp
Art Classes
Writing Workshop
Music Education
Study Skills
Public Speaking
Test Preparation
Reading Program
Math Tutoring
Science Labs
Creative Writing
STEM Education
Business Training
Voice Lessons
Drawing School
History Tours
Nature Education
Adult Learning
Film School
Photography Class
Chess Academy
Tech & IT Small Business Ideas
App Development
Cloud Services
Cybersecurity
Network Support
Database Design
AI Solutions
Web Development
IT Consulting
Digital Marketing
Software Training
UX Design
Tech Support
SEO Services
Data Recovery
Systems Integration
Mobile Development
Email Marketing
VR Solutions
IoT Services
CRM Consulting
Tech Installation
API Development
Blockchain Services
Analytics Service
SaaS Solutions
Automotive & Trades Small Business Ideas
General Contractor
Electrician
Plumber
Auto Repair
HVAC Service
Carpenter
Car Detailing
Landscaping
Roofing
Flooring
Mobile Mechanic
Tire Shop
Painting Service
Glass Repair
Fence Installation
Concrete Work
Body Shop
Solar Installation
Welding Service
Masonry
Drywall Service
Window Installation
Garage Door Repair
Transmission Shop
Pest Control
More Resources
Here are some more resources to boost your small business planning.
How this generator works
This generator uses AI and some pre-programmed magic to spit out endless small business ideas. Awesome? Yes!
You can use it as many times as you want. Try different combos of words. Try different skills. There's something here for everyone!
Remember, no idea is perfect. Always do your homework and validate before going all-in on a small business idea.
