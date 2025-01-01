“We have put a good number of our clients on Mighty Networks, and we'll continue to do so.” Amanda Northcutt Co-founder and CEO

After 20 years working in software and the early creator economy, Amanda Northcutt had an epiphany during the pandemic. She had spent much of that time working for other people and helping a specific demographic compound their wealth — she wanted to offer seats at the tech world’s table to people who didn’t have one.

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER Level Up Creators works with subject matter experts who want to transition their business into a revved-up recurring revenue model. They intentionally work with women, LGBTQ, and BIPOC creators who have historically been kept from reaching the C-suite. “Clients know their stuff and love what they're doing, but they really need the marketing, sales, technology, and product help to create an amazing business,” says founder Amanda Northcutt. “We help our clients rise to the occasion so they can step into the CEO role with clarity, confidence, and competence.”

In June of 2023, she launched Level Up Creators, her one-stop shop to help digital creators build recurring revenue businesses. Now, alongside her team of specialists, Amanda works with subject matter experts, influencers, and startup founders, especially LGBTQ and BIPOC individuals and women.

“It’s really important that we are helping clients build a legacy and generational wealth,” Amanda says. “Our mission is to equip and empower our clients to build the business and the lives that they want and do work that is meaningful and purposeful.”

A New Way to Deliver Established Services

Level Up Creators was doing just that with the testimonials to prove it, but Amanda realized if she wanted to align her mission with her business, they needed to create another avenue for more people to access their services. She chose Mighty Networks to make it happen.

“Because my team is full of experts, we have to charge certain rates, and we are delivering value commensurate with what we charge, for sure,” Amanda explains. “But we were not going to achieve our long-term vision and help the target audience we wanted to reach with just five-figure a month consulting services. So we started Level Up Creator School to bring our MRR method to people doing more of the work on their own for $299 a month.”

In just a few months, people from all over the world have joined to take advantage of the “least expensive, highest-caliber consulting team on the planet.” Level Up’s Creator School provides one-to-one coaching in a small group setting versus the highly personalized services for their individualized clients. But, the more accessible model has already helped many members enter a new phase of their careers. One COO said Creator School paid for itself after a suggestion from Amanda helped double their salesperson’s activity. Another member had 150 new subscribers in just one day when he tried a new lead magnet for his YouTube channel.

A White-Labeled Win

Amanda was more than confident she and her team could deliver those kinds of game-changing results with their courses, but she knew she needed the right conduit. Already well-versed in the world of community platforms, she knew what she was looking for more than most. After a “tremendous amount of research,” she chose to launch with branded apps on Mighty Pro because it mirrored her own company’s values, but, more importantly, it didn’t try to stand in front.

“We appreciate Mighty Pro’s elevation of our branding with the app as opposed to logging into another company’s app, and then you see us,” Amanda says. “Our branding matters to us because excellence is one of our core values. Mighty Networks helps us to bring our ethos forward through technology.”

Recommending Mighty Pro to Their Clients

Perhaps a more powerful testament to Mighty Networks than her own, Amanda says that she and her team often suggest the platform to their own clients as a long-term MRR solution. When acclaimed life coach Amanda Goetz came to Level Up Creators with a cobbled-together tech stack, she was earning $10,000 a month. After they directed her community to a Mighty Pro-powered membership, her MRR rocketed to a truly new level: $50,000. Another client with the number one podcast in the marriage space didn’t have any MRR to speak of after 15 years in the game, but Level Up used Mighty Pro to translate their hard work and massive following into well-earned dollars.

“With Mighty, we’re helping clients have one thing they can pour their time and energy into as opposed to a bunch of one-off digital products,” Amanda says. “These creator businesses are so near and dear to our hearts. Helping our clients build a business they can take forward has been extremely rewarding.”