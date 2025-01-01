As a psychologist and mindfulness teacher with nearly 20 years of experience, author Elisha Goldstein knew his way around the world of courses. And there was always one thing that stuck out to him:

The science behind his observation made sense. The courses themselves had a great deal of impact, but that impact waned over time. And Elisha had an idea brewing about how he could make a shift:

Shortly after, he launched A Course in Mindful Living on Ruzuku, a course-only platform. There, he gave his students the tools to transform their anxiety, fear, and stress over the course of six consecutive months.

Because the course was longer, his people were better able to build relationships. But when the course came to an end, they were still asking the same question: “Now what?”

Elisha launched the course a few more times, all the while thinking about the best way to move forward. Eventually, he had an a-ha moment:

It didn’t take long for him to find a solution in Mighty Networks.

Answering the call for connection

Elisha quickly established a paid membership community, The Mindful Living Collective. There, his course members could continue to foster relationships with each other and practice living mindfully. And once Mighty Networks introduced the course feature, Elisha moved the rest of his content over.

Finally, he had a course and community all in one place. But, as he admits, his focus was still primarily on his course, and not necessarily his newfound community.

Once the pandemic began, Elisha saw the opportunity to change that. And in March, he felt the call to make a shift:

With the help of his team, Elisha shifted his paid community into a free one, creating detailed Topics, Groups, live events, and more to help people through the tough times. As he got used to the new normal, he started picking up on his new members’ behaviors. And he found himself surprised:

That wasn’t all. Elisha had also observed that only a small amount of people were truly engaging. Immediately, he started thinking about how he could create a more personalized experience for his most motivated members. His solution? A premium group called the Inner Core:

A connected collective

Today, the Mindful Living Collective is home to over 6,500 members. To keep an eye on who’s coming in, Elisha has the community set to private. And there’s still plenty of content for Elisha’s free members:

Here’s what else the Mindful Living Collective membership includes.

Topics

Elisha and his team have created many different Topics, from the Wall of Wisdom—where members can share insightful memes and quotes for inspiration—to Guided Meditation—where weekly meditations hosted by Elisha or a special guest live.

Challenges

He’s also seen high engagement with customized challenges. His most recent one, the 21 Day Racial Equity Challenge, was free to all members and aimed to create awareness around racial and social justice.

Courses

Courses in the Mindful Living Collective range from older, evergreen content that Elisha has migrated over to newer content. His most recent course, 21 Days to Relieve Anxiety Naturally, was priced at $59 and walked members through changing their relationship with anxiety.

In the next month, he’ll also be releasing a new cohort of Finding Your Way Back to Center. In the five-week course, priced at $395, Elisha will walk members through creating a reliable daily routine and ritual to find more calm and clarity in daily life.

The Inner Core

Finally, there’s the Inner Core, a premium Group priced at $99 per month. The Inner Core is curated for Elisha’s most motivated members, who get opportunities to engage daily, both inside and outside of the network with the app Voxer.

Members of the Inner Core get more access to Elisha, as well as:

Access to regular group meditations

Daily support and intention setting

Weekly live discussions

Regular Small Group Circles to unpack life challenges with peers

Monthly Community “Connection” gatherings

On-going dedicated smaller “mindful practice” groups to integrate the teachings and create accountability

Support from values-aligned, committed community members.

Meditating on the future

Elisha is already planning for the future. He and his team are working on a teacher training certification that’s set to launch in January within the Mighty Network. And he also wants to expand the Inner Core:

Until then, Elisha is still experimenting with how to make his community valuable, and how to best create connections with his free members:

