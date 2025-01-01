Gary van Warmerdam and Eva Beronius had been trying to bring their expertise together under a single membership model. But they kept hitting snag after snag.

The pair had started working together in 2015 after Eva took one of Gary’s courses. They instantly knew that their work was compatible: Gary focused on changing beliefs and releasing repressed emotions through conscious awareness. Eva focused on the intersection of meditation and conscious mindfulness.

But they struggled with meaningfully putting their work together online. They wanted to use Gary’s membership site, Pathway to Happiness, where he had been hosting training courses for more than 15 years, as a base for their venture.

But the website was showing wear and tear. Updating it was a pain. There was no way to translate it into a mobile app without paying tens of thousands of dollars. And it didn’t have any community capabilities, a factor that Gary was keenly aware of:

They were stumped. Then earlier this year Eva found Mighty Networks, and everything changed:

With their own Mighty Network, they could combine and expand their teachings in one place, and make it available to their members on the web or their phones. And because Mighty Networks did all the heavy lifting for them when it came to the tech, they could get back to their true focus: delivering connections, concepts, and helping their people get results.

Taking the ‘build as you go’ approach

Although they had a lot of course content to move over, Gary and Eva didn’t try to do it all at once. Instead, they opted to start with Gary’s upcoming Self Mastery course, which was due to start in a matter of weeks.

Taking a “build as you go” approach, the pair decided to use the urgency of the coming course as an opportunity to jump right in. They would use Gary’s Self Mastery course as a starting point, then build out the rest of the courses and the community from there:

Their next challenge was figuring out what the transition would look like, long-term. The thought of bringing Gary’s thousands of members from Pathway to Happiness over was daunting.

After taking the Community Design Masterclass, the pair decided that they wouldn’t try to move every single person over. Instead, they would redefine their ideal member and differentiate what they were offering inside of their new network, the Self Mastery Community:

When it came to recruiting those new ideal members, Gary and Eva used a few different tactics. They knew some people would find the community organically, from reading Gary’s books and articles. To get an extra push, Gary also linked out to the new Self Mastery Community from his original site, and some of his previous courses housed there.

Meanwhile, Eva used her own webinars to gauge potential members’ interest:

With a few initial members and a loose structure in place, Eva mocked up some branding in Canva to get ready to launch. And despite starting small, they were both confident about what they were building:

With everything in place, Gary and Eva took their next step.

Courses, community, and so much more

Today, the Self Mastery Community has over 4,600 members and counting. That includes people from Gary’s memberships and Eva’s courses, as well as members who found the community from Google:

To encourage people to join their free introductory courses, access to the Self Mastery Community is free. Not only is this an important step in their funnel of finding people who will commit, but the community itself offers free practices and training, plus access to content like Member Journey profiles, a monthly series highlighting one of the group’s moderators (or as Gary and Eva call them, “facilitators”) who have gotten results from Gary and Eva’s methods:

Members also get access to two introductory courses at no cost. Most people join through Gary’s Self Mastery Introduction course, which focuses on the concepts of self-mastery: gaining control over thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. The training consists of four free lessons, which are dripped out over the course of four weeks, a cadence Gary says is key to the process.

The other introductory course, Intro to Relaxation and Meditation, is led by Eva and helps members get started on their meditation journey, teaching them the benefits of expanding their awareness.

Once students have mastered those concepts, they can move up to one of the Self Mastery Community’s paid courses, which Gary and Eva have renamed “Trainings” inside their Mighty Network:

Self Mastery I $149.99

Self Mastery I is the community’s flagship course. It focuses on the fundamentals of changing unconscious beliefs in order to get rid of negative thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

Self Mastery II $179.99

The next step up, Self Mastery II focuses on more advanced practices to help dissolve the Inner Critic, and develop skills around creating a new belief system.

The Relationship Course $179.99

The Relationship Course focuses on helping students identify and change fear-based thought processes that create emotional drama in relationships.

Recapitulation $99.99

This course teaches breathwork practices for releasing emotions and memories.

Releasing Emotions $15.99

The Release Emotions course helps students learn a healthy process for releasing the emotions stored in your unconscious beliefs and physical body.

Anxiety Support Module $19.99

This training helps students reduce anxiety with breathing practices, and address both the parasympathetic nervous system and unconscious beliefs.

They also offer paid group access. The Self Mastery Academy—Gary’s mastermind-meets-coaching group—runs alongside Self Mastery I. It’s something that Gary was never able to offer before:

If previous students want to go deeper into the process of self-mastery, they can join the Self Mastery Academy for $299.99. Otherwise, members are invited to bundle Self Mastery I and the Self Mastery Academy for a one-time payment of $399.99.

Eva also has a membership group within the community, Beyond the Mind Pathfinders. For $29.99 per month, alumni of a meditation course she ran earlier this year can come together for continued guidance. To encourage people to keep sharing with each other, Eva structures the group with monthly themes and weekly practices. She also hosts live sessions to keep everyone on track.

Because Gary and Eva offer a lot of different options within their community, they’ve also created onboarding materials to help get their members acquainted. In their Featured Section, they spotlight a couple of informational posts, like “How to navigate between your Groups, Trainings, and the Main Community.” Members can also find an introductory Q&A video that Gary and Eva collaborated on there, too:

Playing the long game

Opening up the Self Mastery Communit, and giving their members ways to connect with each other has been a game-changer for Gary and Eva. So far, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive:

For members who are a bit flustered by the transition to the Mighty Network, Gary and Eva have some simple advice: Be patient.

As Gary and Eva sort out what their community will look like in the future, they’re brainstorming ways to practice growth. Their plan? Add more content, improve existing courses, and introduce “facilitators” as moderators to help manage the group as it grows.

And they trust that they’ll get there in time:

3 key takeaways from Self Mastery Community’s Story of Awesome