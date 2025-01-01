For years, SonoPath—a hub for veterinary ultrasound, telemedicine, and education founded by Dr. Eric Lindquist—has been teaching vets how to interpret ultrasounds and helping them complete required credits for continuing education.

But when Chrissy Laughlin came on as the Director of Business Development last year, she was tasked with totally revamping the latter.

SonoPath already had hands-on training in place, but Chrissy saw an opportunity to dust off their virtual education resources and bring them into 2020. While Dr. Lindquist had amassed a ton of valuable content over the years, SonoPath was selling access to it in an overly complicated way.

That wasn’t all. With the way that the educational materials were set up, they were easy to reproduce. And that wasn’t exactly ideal either:

Beyond that, Chrissy saw even more potential to expand. She had the idea to connect veterinarians with each other and offer them a sense of community that most of them couldn’t get on their own:

Thankfully, Chrissy found the perfect fit in Mighty Networks, a place where she could check all the boxes. She could host both SonoPath’s educational materials and a community where veterinarians from across the country could meet each other, navigate challenges together, and really just know there were other people walking in their shoes.

With the platform of her dreams under her belt, Chrissy got to work.

Filling the void

Her first challenge was bringing members into SonoPath’s new venture, . The first step? Diversifying the available course offerings.

Chrissy knew, from her experience with veterinarians, that there was a huge void in the subject of veterinary dentistry. So she approached a dental specialist that she had worked with previously and asked her to develop a series of courses.

From there, she designed an introductory program to build up the membership in her new course community. Inside, veterinarians and technicians could access 22 continuing education credits over 12 different courses, offered every Saturday:

While the Saturday sessions are free to join, attendees have to purchase the course for continued access. Once in, they’re invited to a dedicated group for veterinary dentistry where they can dive into content, videos, and guides. And while it’s been a huge help driving memberships, Chrissy has also taken a few other avenues.

Some of those avenues have worked better than others. Social media has been hit or miss, but Chrissy has found a lot of success from reaching out to small veterinary affiliated associations:

To bring those associations in, Chrissy offered each of them a free Group on the platform. That way, SonoPath is responsible for the day-to-day heavy lifting, but the association has a virtual home for their own members, and a dedicated space to communicate with their member base:

A quiet space for over 3,690 veterinary professionals

Today, SonoPath Education has over 3,690 members and counting. It’s free to join, but Chrissy has set it up as private to keep an eye on who’s coming in:

And even though SonoPath Education kicked off in May of this year, they’ve already had a huge impact. Especially because with mobile app access, veterinarians have increased accessibility not only to courses but insight from their fellow vets:

The community aspect hasn’t been too shabby either. According to Chrissy, the platform has very much been a place where members can ask each other for basically anything—from advice to recommendations:

Here’s a peek into what SonoPath Education offers within their network.

SonoPath Education’s bread and butter is courses, and the platform offers a variety for veterinarians and technicians to fulfill their continuing education credits. And because they always have access to each of the courses they take, members are also able to build out a kind of resource library for themselves to reference.

The community currently offers both free and paid courses. In addition to their established library around ultrasound practices, Chrissy works with different veterinarians to produce evergreen content around internal medicine, cardiology, and more including:

The Ultimate Ultrasound Image Library

SDEP Abdomen + Echo Lecture

The Importance of Veterinary Dentistry

Compassion Fatigue: Identifying & Sampling

Feline Resource Center

To keep up with her members’ needs, Chrissy surveys members to see what kind of courses they want:

SonoPath Education also utilizes the Group feature in a few different ways. Some Groups are a hub for broad subjects, like General Practitioners or Veterinary Dentistry. Others, as mentioned above, correspond to specific associations.

Additionally, Chrissy also creates Groups for vets who have signed up for SonoPath’s in-person labs:

Topics in the SonoPath Education membership correspond to course subjects and are the home to a variety of resources and videos that Chrissy comes across. Subjects include Cardiology, Compassion Fatigue, Dentistry, and more.

While SonoPath Education offers a lot of different resources and materials, Chrissy does her best to make sure each piece of content is offering some sort of value for her members:

This is only the beginning

There’s no denying the future is bright for SonoPath Education. In the future, Chrissy hopes to be able to grow her burgeoning community and reach even more veterinarians:

And as a self-professed Mighty Networks obsessive, she’s finally been able to give veterinarians the thing they most deserve: a chance to connect and collaborate with their peers:

