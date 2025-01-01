“We made $100,000 in the first 2 weeks on Mighty Pro” Ashley Fox Founder and CEO

THEIR IDEAL MEMBER The people who join WealthBuilders Community aren’t Wall Street whizzes, and they’re not sitting on a stack of disposable cash either. Members are typically between the ages of 35 to 55 and earn around $60,000 a year. Many are parents hoping to build generational wealth and just as many have never invested before. No matter their situation, they’re all ready to make a transition to build confidence around money. “They need safety, security, and space to be who they are without being judged or having someone sell them an extra product or service,” says founder Ashley M. Fox.

Ashley Fox didn’t grow up seeing other Black women working on Wall Street. But, even as a high schooler, she knew that’s where she wanted to be. After completing four internships while she earned her finance degree from Howard University, she rose the ranks and landed her dream job working with high-net-worth clients at one of the largest banks in the world. But Ashley wasn’t content to keep raking in big paychecks or work within the surrounding status quo. She wanted to share what she had learned with families who looked like hers.

“I shouldn't have had to major in finance or work on Wall Street to get exposed to that information,” she says. “So I ended up leaving my job to be able to financially empower the 99 percent that Wall Street often overlooks.”

Mighty Pro Makes More Room for Members

In 2013, Ashley started her financial education company, Empify. She launched in-school financial literacy programs for middle and high school students and expanded the workshops for prison systems. Ashley knew she wanted to grow Empify even more and create an online community so people could learn anywhere, anytime. In 2018, a company approached her with what seemed like a solution to scale what she had built, but not long after, she and her team started to feel that platform’s pain points. They didn’t own their data so they couldn’t get to know their customers. And when members logged on, they could only post on a basic, chronological timeline. Then, an Empify employee showed Mighty Networks to Ashley.

“Mighty is like a big mansion,” Ashley says. “There are a bunch of rooms and sometimes there are back doors to enter each one, depending on what you want and what we provide. On our first platform, there was one door and one room. You just sat there and, hopefully, you caught a post at the right time. If not, you missed it.”

The Power of People Magic

With Mighty Network’s robust toolbox, Ashley and her team could provide their members with much more, from classes and guides to a book club and expert support. They even host live parties where members buy stocks together. Now, WealthBuilders Community courses include topics like stock investing, passive income, retirement, and estate planning, among others. Each track is structured like a school at a university, so members interested in learning the same skillset can share their insights, challenges, and victories. When they complete their course, they get the full graduation treatment, including gifts from Empify.

The deep connections and collaboration between community members — what Mighty Networks calls people magic — fuel them to push each other across the finish line. When members meet people on the same path who can cheer them on and hold them accountable, they can turn their motivation into a money mindset shift.

Results Beyond The Bottom Line

Today, WealthBuilders Community members have collectively invested $8.2 million and opened more than 3,000 investment accounts. Thanks to the growing success of their app on Mighty Networks, Empify has been named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and increased revenue by 712 percent — an enviable statistic by any measure, but for Ashley, it marks something deeply meaningful. Sure, her community members know more about dividends and brokerage accounts than they did before they joined. But, by gaining that knowledge they have overcome their fears around money, which means they can give that confidence to the next generation.

“You have to empower people to let go of the life they have had to create the life they want,” Ashley says. “It's a legacy outlook and one that can truly build generational wealth.”