Ready to name your next conference?

A conference is a big deal. There's a ton of work that goes into the planning and execution.

So why take a chance on a bad name?

An amazing conference name signals to your audience that it's the place THEY WANT to be.

This Conference Name Generator will help you establish a great conference brand, whether it's a one-time event or you're running it year after year.

Type a few words about your event into the box above to get started!

Why you need a great event name!

There's nothing technically wrong with an event called "annual meeting" or "X conference." But if you want to create an event people get excited about, branding it will be part of the deal.

This is especially true if you're trying to attract people to come to the conference, if you need to grow ticket sales and your impact. But it's no less true if you've got a "captive audience" -- say if your conference is for an association or industry group.

In either case, a conference brand affects the success of your conference.

Including a great conference name lets you build a brand around your event and grow the impact. It's a way to have a conference people keep coming back to year after year, because it's their can't miss event.

Need a conference app?

You know what can add huge value to your conference? A conference app! With Mighty Pro, we build community apps that help you run your conference, but that also help connect members year round!

You can bring together live event community, host a hybrid event, or even a totally virtual event. Mighty brings together features like livestreaming, courses, events, discussion forums, member profiles, and more. You can use Mighty to connect both during the conference, and through the whole year.

We've built event and community apps for brands and creators like Jim Kwik, Tony Robbins, Cambridge University, and TED.

Imagine your conference on your own, branded app. That's what Mighty Pro does. Let us show you more!