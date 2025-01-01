Course Name Generator
How to choose a great course name
With more of us learning online than ever, live and pre-recorded courses can change lives. Here's a checklist for choosing a great name!
Will it tell your students what the course is about?
Does it hint at results they can expect?
Is another course creator or business using it?
Can you register a domain name? (if applicable)
Does it match social media channels you have/want?
Can you register it as a business? (if applicable)
Does it violate existing copyrights or trademarks?
Will it let you build a brand you LOVE!
Crafting a perfect course name
Let's dive even deeper into course naming.
What makes a great name?
1. Be clear
Generic sucks. Great course names make a promise about the specific outcomes you'll get from a course.
And don't try to be cute and don't use metaphors.
Bad: Learn to CodeBad: SuperCoderGood: Build Real-World Apps with Python
2. Focus on results
Include some concrete outcomes in the title! Show students what they'll actually have as a result of taking your course.
Bad: Painting CourseGood: Gallery-Ready Watercolors
3. Make it memorable
If you've got the things above, how about making it memorable? Flashy even?
The secret is to find something that actually covers both.
"Learn to Cook Italian Food" is clear and result-focused.
Let's make this flashy.
"Pasta Perfection at Home"
Fantastico!
4. Think SEO
People use search engines to find things. It could be Google, Bing, or TikTok.
So you could opt to include searchability in your name.
For example, people type words into search engines.
It might be words like:
How to run Facebook ads.
How to meditate
How to run a marathon
If it fits, you might choose to add a search term to either your title, subtitle, or course description.
5. Add numbers
Okay, last tip. Consider adding some numbers to your title.
Let's take our Italian pasta course. "Pasta Perfected."
Great name?
How about "Pasta Perfected: Master 12 Italian Dishes." It's so much better!
Numbers are cool. They stick in our brains and make promises.
Don't believe us? We've got 3 awesome examples.
1. Money
Here's a course name: "Start an Etsy Shop"
What if we add the principles above AND money?
"Side Hustle to $5K/mo: Launching your Etsy Shop"
2. Time
Let's take a cool course name: "Beach Body from Pilates."
Good name?
How about "Pilates Beach Body in 30 Days"?
By adding a time promise, it makes the title better.
3. Steps
Our brains love a good process.
So while "Investing for Financial Freedom in Retirement" is nice, "10 Steps to Retiring with Financial Freedom" is probably better!
The science of course names
Can science help you choose a better course name? Maybe!
Here's what we've discovered on the science of naming.
Spark emotions: We're bombarded with messaging, but an emotional response catches our attention. If a course name prompts excitement or inspiration, that's good!
Capture curiosity: It catches our attention. It draws us in. Avoid the generic and take a chance on something that stands out.
Make it sayable: We don't trust things that are hard to pronounce.
Get to the point: Adding too much makes our brains tired, and more likely to move on.
Say it: People like brand names that sound good.
All in all
These ideas can help make your course name stronger, more interesting, and ultimately sell better! You might not be able to check everything on this list, but add what you can.
You'll be amazed at how much more compelling your course becomes.
100 Course Name Ideas
There are some great course names on this list to inspire you! But remember, before you snag one, check that it's available. You can also plug one of these into the generator for some cool-but-similar alternatives.
25 Wellness Course Name Ideas
Soul Compass
Vital Bloom
Mindful Echo
Living Prism
Inner Rhythm
Wellness Alchemy
Radiant Core
Balance Bridge
Spirit Seeds
Calm Current
Healing Harbor
Mindful Mesa
Vitality Path
Peaceful Pulse
Soul Sanctuary
Wellness Wave
Inner Atlas
Mindful Mosaic
Harmony Hub
Balanced Being
Wellness Weave
Vital Vista
Spirit Stream
Mindful Mirror
Healing Horizon
25 Business Course Name Ideas
Strategy Forge
Leadership Prism
Business Nexus
Power Principle
Growth Matrix
Executive Edge
Impact Apex
Business Catalyst
Success Spectrum
Management Mesa
Vision Vector
Enterprise Atlas
Progress Pulse
Business Horizon
Innovation Bridge
Leadership Mosaic
Strategy Summit
Business Beacon
Success Forge
Management Mindset
Enterprise Edge
Leadership Legacy
Business Vista
Strategy Sphere
Progress Path
Finance Course Name Ideas
Money Mastery
Wealth Wisdom
Finance Forge
Money Matrix
Wealth Wave
Finance Fusion
Capital Compass
Money Mindset
Wealth Atlas
Finance Flow
Money Maven
Wealth Horizon
Finance Frontier
Money Momentum
Wealth Vector
Finance Focus
Capital Core
Money Mission
Wealth Workshop
Finance Foundation
Money Mosaic
Wealth Walkway
Finance Forum
Money Method
Wealth Bridge
25 Creative Course Name Ideas
Creative Pulse
Design Alchemy
Art Echo
Imagination Forge
Creative Prism
Design Vista
Studio Spark
Creative Compass
Design Matrix
Art Horizon
Imagination Flow
Creative Atlas
Design Mosaic
Studio Spectrum
Creative Edge
Design Nexus
Art Fusion
Creative Haven
Design Forge
Studio Summit
Creative Wave
Design Echo
Art Matrix
Imagination Bridge
Creative Core
Checklist to Validate a Course Name
These steps will help you validate the potential of your course name
The name matches my brand and fits with assets
The name fits with my existing courses and digital products
It fits platform character limits
It works for hashtags, social posts, or landing pages
It suggests value and fits the price point
It signals exclusivity or scarcity
There are relevant URLs or domains
It fits in a marketplace listing (if applicable)
It doesn't violate an existing brand or copyright
It can be legally yours
