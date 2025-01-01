Mighty Encyclopedia

Community Leakage

What is community leakage?

Community leakage is when you have a high turnover or churn in your business that can be attributed to customer confusion from an overcomplicated tech stack. When brands mix together a bunch of different software solutions to attempt to serve digital products or services to customers (e.g. Kajabi, Zoom, ClickFunnels, Stripe, MailChimp), it can result in muddled customer experiences and lower sales and retention.

The solution to community leakage is creating a community flywheel, that brings together your product, your marketing, and your customer experience onto one digital platform.

A flywheel increases profitability while lowering churn and community leakage.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.