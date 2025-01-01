Mighty Encyclopedia
Discourse
What is Discourse?
Discourse is online forum software that lets users create discussion boards, respond to and moderate posts, and get notified about new content. It is available both on the web and on mobile. Although the code itself is open source and is available on GitHub, users will need to pay for hosting somewhere and install it themselves, unless they purchase hosting through the Discourse website.
