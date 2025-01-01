What is Skillshare?

Skillshare is an online course platform that gives members access to thousands of video courses through subscription. There are courses on almost everything, but the offerings are strongest in creative fields. As the name suggests, the courses teach skills, which could include anything from content creation to confident leadership.

Unlike other course platforms, course creators are not compensated by direct course sales. Instead, Skillshare takes 30% of its revenue from membership fees and divvies it up to its teachers based on their watch time.

