What is Udemy?

Udemy is an online course platform and marketplace that lets creators build and sell asynchronous courses. Udemy markets its courses as being taught by real-world experts and offers a certificate of completion at the end. There is a wide range of price points for courses, from free to hundreds of dollars.

Creators who build courses on Udemy are compensated for course sales at varying levels. When creators bring their own leads to the platform through a referral link or coupon, they keep 97% of the revenue from their courses. When someone purchases a course after finding it on the Udemy platform, the instructor keeps 37% of the course price.

