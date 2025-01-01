Barbara Caraballo
Barbara is a strategic partner, systems thinker, and creator of HowFinder.
Who I Work With
Barbara works with founders, authors, speakers, and seasoned professionals who are building community as part of a larger business vision—but don’t want the overwhelm of doing it all themselves or managing a big team. Barbara's clients come to her for strategic partnership, structure, and a setup that supports how they lead and how their people connect.
Service Offerings
The Itinerary
A 2-hour strategic session to map the future of your community, includes a custom Clarity Map, action plan (to answer who, what, when, where), and 7 days of follow-up support via email or messaging.
Guided Launch
This includes everything in The Itinerary, plus full Mighty Networks setup (spaces, design, content placement), a walkthrough, two revision rounds, and 30 days of light launch support.
The Grand Tour
A 4-month strategic partnership that includes everything in Guided Launch, plus weekly check-ins, private messaging access, and a final optimization session post-launch. Summarize this table
Barbara Caraballo offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details
“5 stars: Barbara brings remarkable talent and skill to every conversation. Barb "does PM" in a way that is sweeping across Tech, Systems management, Social channels, Digital as well as traditional marketing.”
“Barbara keeps the trains running on time, all the time.”
