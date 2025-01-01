Cherice Clark
NxtLvl Consulting
About
Cherice Clark is the CEO of NxtLvl Consulting, where she combines over 20 years of technical consulting expertise with a passion for process improvement and scalable system design. As a certified Salesforce professional and Mighty Networks strategist, she builds powerful online communities and operational systems that help businesses grow smarter and faster.
Who I Work With
Cherice serves small to mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and service-based professionals who are ready to streamline operations and scale with confidence. She partners with mission-driven leaders seeking to improve efficiency, automate workflows, and build engaged online communities that support long-term growth.
