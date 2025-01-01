Joanne Flynn Black

Joanne Flynn Black

launch b4

Get in Touch

Services

Community Strategy

Course Creation

Marketing & Launch

Community Setup

Ongoing Community Management

About

Joanne's been a Mighty Networks Host since 2018. Prior to working with community hosts, Joanne worked at Deloitte Consulting, WeWork and Resources Global Professionals.

Who I Work With

Joanne serves both entrepreneurs who want to strategize and launch a community as well as hosts who are already on Mighty and want to optimize their community for higher engagement.

Service Offerings
Community Strategy and Build Package

We will meet over Zoom to discuss the strategy for your network. I will tour you around other communities I have built. I will ask all the questions I need to know in order to set up your community. Then I go away and build it. We meet again and I show you your community. We add some tweaks and then we are done. I will make videos for you of what you need to know to continue with your community.

Community Strategy and Build Package + Community Management

This includes everything in the 'Community Strategy and Build Package' but I stick around for a determined amount of time to help you welcome new members.

Community Optimization

We meet discuss what's working and what is not with your community. You give me access and I review your community. We meet again to discuss ways to optimize your community.

Joanne Flynn Black offers an hourly consulting rate, inquire directly for details

“ Besides her knowledge of the Mighty Network platform, Joanne’s genuine and authentic interest in each network’s success and growth is felt and appreciated. ”
Michelle Cleary

Michelle Cleary

“I truly would not have been able to run the Accelerator program without Joanne. I’m so grateful for her support and flexibility. Members really enjoyed the sessions led by Joanne and got so much out of them.”
Emmy Wu

Emmy Wu

“In helping me set up my community, Joanne took all the technical obstacles out of my path. She taught me about how to promote engagement, and helped clarify my mission. Joanne is patient, thorough and knowledgeable.”
June Shatken

June Shatken

“Joanne was able to recommend which tools and apps would be best for my business, showing me how to both use them and implement them. She helped me build my community and start a live course. ”
Gina Cerbone

Gina Cerbone

“Joanne’s access, knowledge, support and assistance with managing a project like building my online class was instrumental to getting it off the ground and finally published!”
Mariah Texidor

Mariah Texidor

Interested in becoming a Mighty Certified Expert?

Apply today to be on the list for future live trainings.

Join Our Waitlist

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.