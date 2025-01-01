Mike White
Mike helps founders, entrepreneurs, and small teams cut through the noise, get clear on their audience, and turn that audience into loyal customers and members.
With 20+ years as a Director, C-Suite exec, and entrepreneur, Mike has worked with brands like Ericsson, Spotify, Twitter, and Virgin, plus countless challenger brands, building marketing that’s simple, human, and delivers results fast.
He is also the founder of Audience101, a community and consultancy that blends strategy, implementation, and ongoing support so you’re never stuck staring at a blank plan again. His Connected Audience Flywheel™ links live events, tight-knit communities, authentic content, and focused media into one connected whole instead of scattered, one-off tactics.
Who I Work With
Solopreneurs who want a marketing system that doesn’t eat all their time or budget
Small businesses ready to grow their audience into loyal customers
Established brands looking to pivot from “campaign thinking” to a community-led model
Anyone who wants the benefits of their own fractional CMO, without the salary or the ego
Service Offerings
Community Membership: Audience101
Access to my full library of step-by-step guides, templates, and playbooks
Live support through workshops, events, and Q&A sessions
The exact framework I’ve used with global brands and small startups alike
1:1 Pivot & Growth Strategy (Hourly Sessions)
A deep-dive session to identify your gaps and opportunities
Clear, actionable steps you can implement immediately
Optional follow-up support to keep you on track
“Our staff (30,000) engagement went from 30% to 86%, having worked with Mike to create our transformation strategy.”
