Mighty Networks GDPR Summary

As part of our General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance effort, we are providing you with this summary of how you as a Member or Host can control how we collect, use and share your personal data.

Personal Information We Collect:

The only information that Mighty Networks collects from Members for our own purposes is IP Address and mobile device ID. We need this information so that we and the companies that support our website and app know where to send responses to your page requests. We also use it to determine your general geographic location and make the name of your town visible to your fellow Network Members.

All other information is collected and used by us under instructions from Hosts. Hosts will have access to your name, email address, and all personal or contact information that you provide when you register for a Mighty Network, and all of your activity within that Host’s Network. In GDPR terminology, Hosts are the Data Controllers and Mighty Networks is a Data Processor. Pay close attention to whether each Network you join is Public, Private or Secret before your share any personal information. Please bear in mind that you register for each Network separately, and therefore have a separate account in each Network.

Purposes and Legal Bases for Our Using of Your Information

. Mighty Networks uses the information we collect for our legitimate interests which include the following:

Provide our Services . To provide you and your Hosts the Service we offer, communicate with you about your use of the Mighty Network, respond to your inquiries, provide troubleshooting, and for other customer service purposes.

Performance of a Contract . To fulfill an agreement between you and us, you and your Host, or you and a third-party offering services on the Mighty Network.

Personalization . To personalize your experiences while using the Mighty Networks Platform.

Analytics . To gather metrics to better understand how users access and use the Mighty Networks Platform; to evaluate and improve the Mighty Networks Platform, and to develop new products and services.

Comply with Law. To comply with legal obligations, as part of our general business operations, and for other business administration purposes.

Prevent Misuse. Where we believe necessary to investigate, prevent or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person or violations of our Mighty Networks Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy.

How to Revoke Consent:

Because each Member has a separate account for each Network, Members can revoke consent on a Network-by-Network basis. Here are the steps: (1) Log into your Mighty Network on your web browser (Chrome, Safari, etc.). (2) Click to your Profile Photo which is the top right circle icon (3) Click Your Settings (4) Choose Account. From there, you can navigate to the bottom of the menu and find the section: “To permanently delete your account, click here.” Confirm you want to “Permanently Delete My Account.” You can also manage your Notification settings from Your Settings by clicking on Notifications.

Marketing Email:

Your Host(s) may want to send you email regarding topics they may think you would be interested in. If you have already opted in to this type of email, you can always opt-out by clicking on the opt-out notice at the bottom of the next message you receive from your Host.

Cookies:

If you are outside the U.S. or Canada, we are also now notifying you about the cookies placed on your device when you visit a Mighty Network, and obtaining your affirmative consent for visits to all Networks and our website when you click on “AGREE & DISMISS”. Then we will place an “opted-in” cookie in your browser so that you will not see the Cookie Notice again when you return using the same browser. If you change your mind, you can visit our Cookie Policy for instructions on how to revoke consent.

Questions:

For more information, including details about how we comply with data subject rights under GDPR, please see our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy, or contact our Data Protection Officer at dpo@mightynetworks.com.