Senior Software Engineer, DevOps

Power the infrastructure behind millions—faster, smarter, and with AI at the core.

About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is building the future of community software. We help creators, entrepreneurs, and brands build valuable communities and courses where members connect with each other to achieve transformational results. Our proprietary ‘people magic’ technology uses AI to curate meaningful relationships, helping our customers generate 90%+ profit margins through paid memberships, courses, and events.

In the past 18 months, more $1M communities have been built on Mighty than any other platform, with our 15,000+ customers generating $500M in creator earnings. We serve Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, and thousands of other thriving communities.

The Role

We’re looking for a senior infrastructure engineer to design, scale, and operate the systems that power Mighty at global scale. You’ll architect secure, reliable, and high-performance cloud infrastructure on AWS, leveraging Kubernetes, Helm, and automation-first practices to keep our platform resilient and efficient.

This role is about enabling speed and reliability—building CI/CD pipelines, Infrastructure as Code, observability, and AI-assisted automation that unlocks developer productivity. You’ll help shape the foundation that every Mighty feature runs on, ensuring our infrastructure is future-proof and optimized for growth.

You’ll join a collaborative, high-impact team where clarity, simplicity, and reliability are non-negotiable.

What You’ll Do

Architect and evolve AWS-based cloud infrastructure for high-scale, worldwide availability

for high-scale, worldwide availability Operate and optimize Kubernetes clusters , Helm charts, and containerized services

, Helm charts, and containerized services Design and maintain CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitHub Actions) to streamline builds, testing, and deployments

(Jenkins, GitHub Actions) to streamline builds, testing, and deployments Drive Infrastructure as Code practices using Terraform

practices using Terraform Implement modern observability with Datadog

with Datadog Automate infrastructure provisioning, upgrades, and no-downtime deployments

Integrate AI-powered tooling into workflows to accelerate automation, debugging, and reliability

into workflows to accelerate automation, debugging, and reliability Mentor teammates and lead by example in DevOps and platform best practices

Participate in incident response, root cause analysis, and resilience improvements

What We’re Looking For

6+ years of engineering experience with a strong focus on infrastructure, DevOps, and cloud platforms

Deep expertise with AWS : scaling, networking, security, and cost optimization

: scaling, networking, security, and cost optimization Proven experience with Kubernetes , Helm, and container orchestration at scale

, Helm, and container orchestration at scale Strong background in CI/CD systems (Jenkins, GitHub Actions, or similar)

(Jenkins, GitHub Actions, or similar) Skilled in Infrastructure as Code with Terraform

with Terraform Experience managing databases (PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch) and performing no-downtime upgrades

(PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch) and performing no-downtime upgrades Familiarity with modern observability and SRE practices

Comfortable using AI and automation tools as part of daily engineering work

as part of daily engineering work Strong communicator with a collaborative, systems-thinking mindset

Bonus Points

Experience leading platform or developer experience initiatives

Hands-on with service meshes, multi-cluster Kubernetes ops, or global scaling patterns

Familiarity with Ruby and Rails

Operational battle scars—a story of downtime and how you built resilience afterward

Who You Are

You see infrastructure as a force multiplier for engineering velocity.

for engineering velocity. You thrive in complex, cloud-native environments but design for clarity and simplicity .

. You believe automation and AI are the future of infrastructure engineering .

. You bring a reliability-first mindset to everything you build.

You move quickly, learn by doing, and thrive in high-ownership environments.

Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $80,000–$120,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.