About Us

Mighty Networks is building the future of community software. We help creators, entrepreneurs, and brands build valuable communities and courses where members connect with each other to achieve transformational results. Our proprietary ‘people magic’ technology uses AI to curate meaningful relationships, helping our customers generate 90%+ profit margins through paid memberships, courses, and events.



In the past 18 months, more $1M communities have been built on Mighty than any other platform, with our 15,000+ customers generating $500M in creator earnings. We serve Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, and thousands of other thriving communities.

The Opportunity

Mighty Networks offers our platform via five plans. Mighty Pro is our most comprehensive plan that serves some of the biggest creators, entrepreneurs, and brands in the world.

This new role on our Mighty Pro team will oversee ongoing community management for multiple Mighty Pro Hosts at one time.

The community manager will play a critical role in ensuring that each community operates smoothly and continues to grow via valuable, memorable experiences for members.

In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Play a key execution role in scaling the extraordinary results for Mighty Pro Hosts and their members today.

Set up and manage community, online courses, challenges, and events for Mighty Pro Networks.

Execute monthly themes, a weekly activity calendar, and daily polls and questions designed in partnership with the Mighty Pro team and Host of that Mighty Pro Network.

Create high-quality content at scale — from newsletters and educational resources to member spotlights — adapting each deliverable to reflect the Host’s unique brand voice.

Welcome new members and reply to member inquiries, both publicly and privately.

Guide members to relevant areas of the community, using automations to streamline navigation and enhance the member experience.

Support live events and challenges by coordinating logistics, publishing promotional materials, and handling real-time moderation, communication, and follow-up recaps.

Monitor analytics and adapt strategies to maintain high engagement and revenue generation.

Provide ongoing communication and reporting to Mighty’s Community Strategists and your set of Mighty Pro Hosts.

Qualifications

High curiosity and motivation to learn the cutting edge strategies and features exclusively offered on Mighty Pro.

Experience with the demands and opportunities that come with community management today and excitement over the elements that are changing quickly with new software coming online now.

Strong writing and editing skills, with the ability to adapt tone and style to match different brands and audiences.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple Mighty Pro Networks at one time.

Practice with proactive, consistent communication skills and approach to managing relationships with the Mighty Pro Community Strategist and Hosts.

An understanding of analytics and a data-driven approach to measure and improve community health and engagement.

What We Offer

A dynamic and supportive remote work environment.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

A chance to be part of a company that's changing the landscape of community-led experiences.

If you want to define the future of community management, learn the strategies and software that’s producing more $1M communities today, and help people get results and transformation impossible on their own, we want to talk to you.

Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $30,000–$50,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.