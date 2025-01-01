Customer Success Advocate

About Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks is building the future of community software. We help creators, entrepreneurs, and brands build valuable communities and courses where members connect with each other to achieve transformational results. Our proprietary ‘people magic’ technology uses AI to curate meaningful relationships, helping our customers generate 90%+ profit margins through paid memberships, courses, and events.

In the past 18 months, more $1M communities have been built on Mighty than any other platform, with our 15,000+ customers generating $500M in creator earnings. We serve Tony Robbins, Dr. Mark Hyman, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo, and thousands of other thriving communities.



The Role

We are seeking a proactive and versatile Customer Service specialist to join our vibrant team. In this role, you will be instrumental in providing exceptional support and building strong relationships with our Mighty Pro users. You will act as the bridge between our users and our product, ensuring our community creators have the resources, support, and guidance they need to succeed. You will also be working with our developers & product teams to advocate for our customers and help resolve any reported technical issues.



What You'll Do

Provide timely and empathetic support to users through various channels, but primarily written communication (email, chat, video call, social media).

Understand user needs and provide tailored solutions that enhance their experience with Mighty Networks.

Collaborate with the product team to relay user feedback and contribute to product improvements.

Develop and maintain deep comprehensive knowledge of the Mighty Networks platform and its features.

Determine and propose innovative and alternative solutions to resolve customer concerns effectively.

Monitor and analyze user engagement, identifying trends and opportunities in internal procedures for enhancing user satisfaction.

Contribute to the creation of support resources, such as help articles, tutorial videos, and FAQs.

De-escalate frustrated customers with empathetic written and verbal communication over email, chat, and video call

Take full ownership of issues and proactively engage in problem-solving until resolution is achieved.



What We're Looking For

New grad to 2 years experience in customer support, community management, or a similar role.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Professional demeanor and presence.

Strong problem-solving abilities and a customer-centric mindset.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Passion for community building and a keen interest in digital platforms.

Can easily break down complex technical concepts and translate them to less technical teammates and customers.

Experience with Intercom preferred.

Previous experience working with multiple cross-functional teams preferred.

Experience with hosting webinars and/or group sessions preferred.

Experience creating procedures, documentation, and planning projects preferred.



What We Offer

A dynamic and supportive remote work environment.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

A chance to be part of a company that's changing the landscape of community-led experiences.





Compensation: The base salary for this role ranges from $25,000 - $35,000 USD, with exact compensation based on location, experience, and cost of living.