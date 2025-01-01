What every mastermind group name needs…

Napoleon Hill, the author who studied America’s most successful people in the early 1900s recognized that they surrounded themselves with other successful people. He coined the term “mastermind” to refer to these groups, where like-minded people came together to benefit from shared wisdom.

Yup, a mastermind is a group of people who benefit from being together. And a great mastermind group name does three things:

It’s memorable –your group members will remember it and come back to it. This is especially important if you’re running an online community around your mastermind.

It’s sharable –this isn’t something every mastermind needs. After all, your mastermind group might be top secret. But if you’re expanding and open to growth, members should be able to share the name.

It describes the group–Probably the most important thing. Your mastermind group name should actually articulate what your group is about for those who aren’t in it. A good name helps them get a sense of what to expect when they join.

This mastermind group name generator will help you figure out some possible names for your group. They won’t all be perfect. But watch for one that captures these three things and you’ll have the recipe for a great name!

How to set your mastermind group up for success…

We’ve watched memberships, groups, and communities over the years. And there’s something the successful ones have in common. They all have a Big Purpose.

The people in the group know 1. Who the group is for, 2. The activities the group does together, and 3. The transformation or results they can expect from joining.

These three things can be turned into what we like to call a Big Purpose Statement: We bring together X, to do Y, to accomplish Z.

For example, “We bring together freelance graphic designers, to share industry knowledge and experience, to help our businesses grow.”

That’s a Big Purpose.

Mastermind groups with a clear Big Purpose have a way better chance of success.

When you try this Mastermind Group Name Generator, we’ll also help you generate a Big Purpose at the same time. This will increase your odds of success in your mastermind AND help us get the name just right.