It's a tough slog for musicians these days. The huge artists rake in more than ever. While 80% of artists struggle.

So may we suggest something? If you've got a loyal fanbase. Even if you've got 100 true fans. You've got the making of a money machine that can power your work, and free you up to create.

Here's the model.

The community business model! Bring a group of your fans together in a paid community. It's like a Patreon and a Discord, but it's YOUR community under your brand. Your diehard fans become members. This could come with livestreams, member events, conversations, AMAs, or other valuable experiences that help them feel part of something.

Whether you're a jazz ensemble, the next rock band, or a chamber orchestra, this can work. And it's magic.

Build an online community around your music. Change your life.

Here are some common ways members in a Mighty Network get value: