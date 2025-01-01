Member interviews: It's the absolute best way to validate. You don't need to guess. Talk to 15-20 potential members and find their pain points. Hard work? Maybe. But easier than building a course nobody wants!

Member surveys: Create questionnaires to survey existing members, followers, subscribers, etc. to see if people are interested (if you have an audience).

Check competitors: See if you can find any similar courses on the market. If there are some, that might be a good sign! It could mean there's a market there.

Pre-sell: There's one surefire way to know if your course idea will sell. Sell it first! You could create an offer to pitch your Ideal Members or existing students or audience. OR you can offer a live course and sell before you teach.

Polling: You could host a poll to see if there's interest.

Check search volume: Lots of tools will let you check search volume for things like Google Search, TikTok, or YouTube. It could be a good clue for course validation!