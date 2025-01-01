Resource Center
No. More. Guesswork.
Get the exact formulas to build to $1M, based on data from thousands of successful communities.
Communities & Memberships
Managing a Community
Community Platforms
Building a Community
Growing a Community
Monetizing a Community
Content Creation
Online Courses
Creating a Course
Teaching a Course
Course Platforms
Selling a Course
Creators & Entrepreneurs
Monetization
Content Creation
Starting a Business
Website Builders
Creating & Managing a Website
Events
Event Platforms
Hosting & Marketing Events
Branded Apps
Creating a Mobile App
Coaching Apps
Community Apps
Coaching
Mastermind Groups
Starting a Coaching Business
Coaching Platforms
Filter by Category
Communities & Memberships
Online Courses
Creators & Entrepreneurs
Events
Branded Apps
Coaching
These 10-minute lessons could add up to $1M
Learn the 9 breakthrough principles of community design in our free masterclass.
Community & Workshops
The inspiration and accountability you need to keep moving towards your goals.
Live Workshops
Profile parties? Pricing unlocks? Gamification ideas to steal? We bring the brightest minds together to workshop with you, live.
Latest Features
Get an exclusive first look at what’s new and coming soon to Mighty, with insider tips on how to make the most of it all.
Video Training
Build your community, step-by-step, or dig into a specific strategy. Either way, you’ll always know your best next move.
'This podcast is gold.'
Join 100,000+ subscribers who listen in to level up.
Let’s Do a Mastermind
Why are masterminds so powerful, and what’s the secret to taking yours over the top?
Save Yourself from Burnout
Feel the burnout creeping in? Gina’s got the mindset shift to reignite your fire.
Why a Paywall Works
Nervous about charging? Find out why a paywall works and how to make it work harder for you.
Results
Mighty makes it happen
More momentum. More engagement. More revenue. More purpose. Where our Hosts start from may vary, but where they end up? It’s always ahead of the curve.
Hot takes, insider tips, and more
Cut through the noise and build the perfect digital business.
Getting started is fast and fun with AI
Who are you bringing together? Let’s build their new home together.
Examples: coaching clients, meditation novices, vegan chefs, dog lovers, aspiring entrepreneurs, etc.
The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms
Build a $1 Million Community
This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.