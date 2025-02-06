How to Build a Live-Streaming App in 2025 (White-Label)

Why you need your own live-streaming app

Live streaming from brands and creators is becoming more and more common, as platforms like Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube have doubled down on creating live experiences. But we’re seeing even more growth in BRANDED live streaming, that’s where you live stream in an app or community that you own.

In this post, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to build a live-streaming app and walk you through what building a white-label live-streaming app looks like.

What is a live-streaming app?

A live-streaming app is a piece of software native to mobile that includes a feature to broadcast either video or audio in real-time to people who have the app downloaded. We usually think about livestreaming from major social media platforms, but creating your own live-streaming app can be incredibly rewarding and–if you’re a brand or business–profitable.

Why you need your own live-streaming app

We see the same problem again and again. Creators are sinking their time and money into creating on platforms they don’t own–as a result, they often lose. When Facebook locks you out or punishes you with an algorithm, when YouTube lets you create content but makes it ridiculously hard to monetize, the creator suffers.

Creating your own live-streaming app can make all the difference. Imagine getting your audience on a platform you own, live-streaming under your brand to your followers or subscribers. No algorithm to beat. No distractions. Just you and your message.

That’s why you need a live-streaming app!

Live streaming app statistics

Examples of live-streaming apps

Social media platforms

YouTube: A well-known social media platform with live streaming built in. 37% of US viewers 28-34 watch the most live-streamed content on YouTube.

Twitch: a live streaming app built for gamers had 5.71 billion hours of watch time in Q3 2022–with the most popular format being “just chatting.”

Discord: A community platform with 18 million daily active users that offers live streaming within a community setting.

Tiktok: social media platform with 1 billion users that focuses on short videos and live streaming.

Twitter Spaces: voice-only live-streamed conversations that feel like a live podcast.

Examples of branded live-streaming apps

Just Go: a travel app by YouTuber Drew Binsky to help people learn travel hacks, share stories, and meet fellow travelers.

Code Red Fitness: created by Cristy "Code Red" Nickel, the app features fitness challenges, boot camps, and inspirational live streams.

Listen to Cristy “Code Red” Nickel talk about the difference livestreaming on her own app made!

A bit about build style

When building a live streaming app, you basically have two choices: white-label or custom development.

White-label development means choosing a trusted app development company to provide you with a live-streaming app solution and adding your own brand to it. White-label products are often perfect because they come at a lower price but give you the look and feel of a custom live-streaming app.

The alternative is native app development. In this scenario, you either have to do the development yourself, or hire a freelance developer or app development company to build you a native app.

Both can be good options. But below, we’re talking about how to build a live-streaming app with a white-label platform. Here are some of the advantages to building a white-label live-streaming app:

Much lower cost than custom development

You get a product by a company that focused on ONE product (instead of building anything

Any updates or improvements the white-label app company makes are automatically applied to your brand.

Many white-label companies offer proactive support and updates (often custom development companies require payment for any additional work)

You can spend your time building and marketing without worrying about app development

How to build a live-streaming app - white label option

1. Choose your white-label solution

There's a lot of background work you can do when planning your app, things like finding your ideal user and deciding on features, but ultimately you will need to choose a white-label solution.

There are a lot of different white-label live-streaming solutions. Here are three things you can look for:

Features

Since white-label live-streaming apps are pre-made, you'll need to do the research to find one that fits your needs.

Obviously, livestreaming will be a feature you need, but here are some of the other features that you could mix with livestreaming:

Content delivery & interactivity features

Discussion forums

LMS for live or pre-recorded courses

Chat & messaging

Event planning and RSVP

Live chat

Q&As

Multi-speaker options

Member profiles

Monetization and operations features

Point of sale

Secure checkout

Bundles and plans

Multi-currency options

Tax-collection options

SSO

Google Play Store and App Store placement

Proactive compliance (e.g. GDPR)

Ongoing updates

Tech support

Experience

Make sure the white-label app company has experience launching brands that are similar to yours. You can ask the company to show you examples of past brands they’ve built or even try using some of the apps.

Testimonials

Find out what past clients have said about working with the company. In some cases, you might even reach out to the company to find out how it was working with the white-label app builder.

Doing this background work before you choose your white-label streaming app partner will save you a lot of headaches down the road.

2. Have an initial meeting

Once you choose a live-streaming app company to build with, you'll start working together. Here are some of the things to expect at the beginning of the process:

Kickoff meetings

Setting a road map for your work together

Identifying your goals

3. Create mockups and brand features

With a white-label platform, your brand can shine. Part of creating your app will be bringing your branding to the platform and creating the look and feel of your app.

4. Build the app

When you work with the white label app development company, they do the building. For example, when customers build with Mighty Pro, we do any development customization work, deploying your brand on the app.

We would then go back and forth with you to make sure you're happy with the features and the UX.

5. Create a Strategy

Launching a live-streaming app takes strategy. Part of the process should be building out a really good understanding of how you will use the app and what benefits it will bring to your business.

We like to think through the way your team will use it (if applicable), and figure out how the app fits within your wider business model.

We also help you think about your monetization strategy, thinking through your product offerings and working with you on a go-to-market plan.

6. Launch

Once the app is built and your strategy is in place, you're ready to launch. The technical side of an app launch can be a big lift, requiring submissions to Google and Apple and compliance.

If you're building with a white-label company, it's important to understand how much of this process you'll be responsible for. For example, when we build apps with Mighty Pro, we take care of all of this. The only thing you need to worry about on launch day is marketing and creating content–it's time for your first live!

Mighty Networks - Graphics - Body Soul Livestream Paired Lightstream!

7. Ongoing support

As your app grows and you get comfortable with it, you'll have less regular contact with your app development company.

But a good white-label company should handle any proactive updates you need and any tech support.

We also like to check in on the strategy side, helping you understand your analytics and doing everything weekend to make sure your livestreaming app is a success.

Ready to build?

If you are ready for a white-label, live-streaming app, come build with Mighty Pro! Our apps bring together livestreaming with content, community, courses, and commerce. You can build in other great features like discussion forums, member profiles, chat & messaging, or sell your livestreams as a course.

You can sell in 135 different currencies, monetizing individual livestreams or bundling with any of the other features above.

Mighty Pro has built apps for creators and streamers like Drew Binsky, Cristy “Code Red” Nickels, and Sadie Robertson Huff. And our Mighty Pro team will work with you every step of the way.

Our apps also come with Mighty Co-host™, our AI community engine that has an Infinite Question Generator, instant course outlines, profile assist, and the "make it better" text editor. Mighty Co-host™ can also auto-create landing and sales pages.

Schedule a call with us and we'll show you what we could build together.