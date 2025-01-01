AI Startup Name Generator

Our AI engine is here to help you create a startup name that feels like magic. Just share a few words about what you're building and we’ll get to work.

The magic starts with a few words. About your product. Your vision. Your brand. Your niche. Give us something to work with!

The names generated by Mighty Co-Host™ are examples only and may be used by other businesses or subject to third-party rights. For more information, check our Terms

What makes a great startup name?

It can be hard to come up with a good startup name. With hundreds of new companies being minted every day around the world, you might feel like you're competing for domain names, branding, and trademarks.

But it's still possible. This startup name generator will give you some ideas.

There are a few things you should keep in mind when naming your startup:

Availability

Your startup name needs to be available, obviously. Check out domain names, business registries, TMs and copyrights, and relevant social channels. Own the spaces you want to own.

Memorable

A good startup name should also be memorable. Your clients should be able to keep coming back and share it with others - capturing that all-important word-of-mouth growth.

Hints at what you do

In some cases, a good startup name should also hint at what your company does. Look at companies like Calendly, Evernote, Shopify, and Mighty Networks, you get an idea of what each of those is about!

Most startups fail. The right name makes a difference. Here's how to validate yours.

Launching a startup can be tough. Let's make your life a little easier. Here are some of the things to consider as you name your startup.

Is the name unique?

Can you trademark it?

Can you register it as a business?

Can you get relevant web domains?

Can you get social media accounts?

Can you build a brand you love?

Shopify Store Generator Image

Ready for a digital startup too many people are sleeping on? Join the $1 million community club!

When it comes to digital business startups, there are a lot of ideas that are played out. So here's one with a ton of potential: A digital business that creates recurring revenue. We see an average membership price of $49/mo.

At this rate, it doesn't take much to change your life. And that's why we host more $1 million communities than any other platform.

Mighty gives you a beautiful and intuitive community platform--ranked #1 by G2. But it also gives you courses, events, private spaces, and more... all with a community engine designed to run itself and introduce members to each other.

There's nothing else like this! Here's what you can sell on Mighty.

Courses

Memberships

Private spaces

Events

Livestreams

Discussion forums

Digital downloads

Virtual events

Coaching

Masterminds

Product Showcase: Artist Name Generator

Try the platform with the most $1 million courses and communities - free for 14 days!

Start Your Free Trial

More Resources

If you're launching a startup that's digital, these will help.

Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2025

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2025

In this article, we introduce you to bootstrapping and talk through what you need to know to get started with bootstrapping your own business.

Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2025

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Our Guide to Bootstrapping Your Business in 2025

In this article, we introduce you to bootstrapping and talk through what you need to know to get started with bootstrapping your own business.

14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025

Creators & Entrepreneurs

14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025

These businesses have some serious scale. Find the one that's right for you!

45 Digital Products To Sell (+How To)

Creators & Entrepreneurs

45 Digital Products To Sell (+How To)

If you’re looking at building a digital product business, let us show you the ropes.

Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2025)

Creators & Entrepreneurs

Here’s Where to Sell Digital Products (18 Options for 2025)

From teaching courses to building app templates & more, here are the best platforms to sell digital products.

16 Killer Digital Product Ideas (+ How to Launch)

Creators & Entrepreneurs

16 Killer Digital Product Ideas (+ How to Launch)

We share some of our top digital product picks for this year and give you some ideas about how you could use them.

The Ultimate Guide to High-Ticket Sales (Updated for 2025)

Creators & Entrepreneurs

The Ultimate Guide to High-Ticket Sales (Updated for 2025)

We’ll show you what high-ticket items are and why high-ticket products and services offer a competitive edge.

These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025

Creators & Entrepreneurs

These 12 Instagram Monetization Strategies Will Win 2025

These on- and off-platform options are the most likely to earn you money from Instagram.

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

Communities & Memberships

13 Proven Methods to Facebook Group Monetization (NEW for 2025)

These 13 Facebook monetization strategies work for both Facebook Page monetization AND Facebook Group monetization.

14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025

Creators & Entrepreneurs

14 Scalable Business Ideas for 2025

These businesses have some serious scale. Find the one that's right for you!

How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)

Creators & Entrepreneurs

How to Create a Newsletter (8 Steps)

This in-depth guide to creating a newsletter will help brands and independent creators make and send successful newsletters.

The 26 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2025

Communities & Memberships

The 26 Best Membership Site Platforms in 2025

In this article, we compare the top 26 membership site platforms to help you pick the best one for your needs.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.