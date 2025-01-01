How much do you earn from YouTube ads? Well, for most YouTubers, it's anywhere from $2-$5 per 1,000 views. But that's not the whole story. Whether you want YouTube to be your side hustle or your day job, you can build a better YouTube monetization strategy.

That's where we come in. We see YouTubers replacing their income--even with a small number of dedicated viewers. Because when you build a membership off of your YouTube audience, you've got a recipe for earning from your passion.

Forget Patreon (did you know it takes 5%-12% of ALL your revenue?). Instead, build a membership that grows itself and runs on minimal input from you.

The difference is a Mighty Network. Mighty is home to more $1 million communities than any other software. And we host creators, brands, coaches, and thought leaders like Tony Robbins, Gary Vaynerchuck, Mel Robbins, Marie Forleo.

Here are the ways you can earn revenue from your YouTube subscribers with Mighty.