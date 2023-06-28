Community Guidelines and Code of Conduct

Our community is a place for Partners to support, encourage and inspire one another through the sharing of healthy goals, experiences, and progress. These guidelines aim to encourage participation within the community and help our members achieve their goals and live happy, healthier lives with BODi products.

Because our community is meant to encourage health and wellness in a safe, inviting environment, please be aware that we may remove and/or take disciplinary action in connection with any post or activity that:

Is offensive, harmful, or explicit (sexually or otherwise) in any manner;

Threatens, attacks, bullies, or harasses, or contains any defamatory, vulgar, hateful, or otherwise objectionable material;

Creates any risk of physical injury or property damage, or organizes, encourages or promotes harm;

Promotes self-harm, eating disorders, drug abuse or any other unhealthy behavior;

Is violent, deceptive, fraudulent or other otherwise improper;

Infringes or violates any third party intellectual property, privacy or other rights;

Contains another individual’s personal, private, or sensitive information without their permission (which includes but is not limited to another person's name, weight loss or other health information, background/story, or photographs, including before and after photos);

Includes false or misleading information, impersonates another person, or misrepresents your affiliation with BODi or any other person or entity;

Violates any applicable multi-level marketing, advertising, endorsement/testimonial guidelines, rules, laws or ordinances of any state, province, or country, including without limitation, those set forth by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and State Attorneys General; and/or

Is otherwise inappropriate in any manner in BODi’s sole and absolute discretion.

NO SOLICITATION

While our platform and community is designed for you to share your stories and inspiration related to living a healthy, fulfilling life, in addition to the restrictions and protections provided in the BODi Partner Policies and Procedures, Partners may not post any content or engage in any behavior encouraging any other customer or Partner to leave or switch their personal Partner sponsor or any other BODi forum.

TERMS

These Community Guidelines and Code of Conduct are subject to, and governed by, the BODi Partner Policies and Procedures and website Terms and Conditions found within our platform.

QUESTIONS?

If you have any questions regarding this Code of Conduct, please call the Compliance hotline at 844-246-2227 or email our Compliance team at Compliance@Beachbody.com. The Compliance Team is available M-F, 6AM-6PM Pacific Standard Time.