Mighty Encyclopedia

Buddyboss

What is BuddyBoss?

BuddyBoss is a premium WordPress plugin that allows users to create online communities on their websites, including engagement features like online forums and private groups. It also has options for private messaging and member connections, much like other social media platforms. It can integrate well with Learndash to create online courses. BuddyBoss is a more comprehensive replacement for a previous WordPress plugin: BuddyPress.

Now Read: Membership Sites: Everything You Need to Know

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

Get the app

Build a $1 Million Community

This free masterclass went viral—sign up to learn why.

Product

FeaturesReviewsPlans and Pricing

Mighty Pro

Pro FeaturesImplementation ServicesMigration ServicesPro Case StudiesPro for Non-Profits

Resources

PodcastMasterclassMighty ExpertsCase StudiesSetup TrainingNew Feature TrainingWeekly SessionsHelp CenterEncyclopediaPartner ProgramOverview

Company

AboutCareersTrust CenterTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAccessibility

Comparison

Mighty vs. CircleMighty vs. KajabiMighty vs. Skool

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mighty Networks. All rights reserved.