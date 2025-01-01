Mighty Encyclopedia
ClickFunnels
What is ClickFunnels?
ClickFunnels lets users build landing pages, email marketing sequences, and online other sales materials that guide potential customers from the first point of contact with a brand through to a conversion. This entire process is called a sales funnel. Like a funnel, it starts wide, with many viewers landing on a page. As they move through a marketing sequence, a small number of these will remain (qualified leads), with an even small number eventually purchasing a product or service. ClickFunnels essentially gives users a tool to build this whole marketing process from beginning to end.
