What is a community manager?

A community manager is someone who becomes the face of a company online and engages with customers. They act as a liaison between the organization and the customer, not only speaking on behalf of the company but also bringing the customer’s voice back to the organization.

Having a community manager has become essential in the online space, where customers expect to be able to meet brands on social media and feel heard. You might have heard the story before, but Instagram’s first hire was a community manager. It was their way of signifying that people were the most important part of their brand–and it seems to have worked out pretty well for them.

What makes a great community manager?

A great community manager can create PR and buzz, but also help customers feel heard. They can speak consistently in a voice that’s on-brand and can respond kindly to criticism. It takes fantastic communication abilities and some serious emotional intelligence to do all this. Sometimes, it even requires advocating for customers to corporate leadership and taking a stand against the company itself. That’s why you need to be intentional about who you choose to lead your online community management strategy and find someone who can handle all these things.

